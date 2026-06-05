Indian benchmark indices traded largely flat with a positive bias by midday on June 5, as stock-specific developments dictated market direction. The Nifty 50 was hovering around the 23,400 level, while the Sensex was trading near the 74,400 mark.

Attention remained centred on buyback-related adjustments, fundraising activity, aviation developments and the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy decision, which influenced movements across several sectors.

Here is a look at the top movers and shakers at this hour –

Wipro

Wipro share price plunged nearly 4.17% by midday as the stock turned ex-date for its Rs 15,000 crore share buyback programme.

The prices have adjusted following the closure of the eligibility window for shareholders seeking participation in the buyback. Wipro has announced a repurchase price of Rs 250 per share and expects to buy back around 5.7% of its paid-up capital, subject to shareholder approval. The programme is expected to be completed during Q1 FY27.

The fall was largely attributed to the technical adjustment commonly seen after buyback record dates. With the buyback opportunity no longer available to new buyers, arbitrage-driven demand eased, resulting in selling pressure. The company has also indicated that promoter group entities intend to participate in the repurchase programme.

Groww

Groww share price advanced around 4% by midday after reports indicated that Goldman Sachs acquired more than 1.13 crore shares from venture capital firm Friale through an open market transaction valued at approximately Rs 210 crore.

The transaction drew market attention as institutional participation in unlisted and recently-listed financial technology businesses continues to remain strong. The development was seen as a vote of confidence from a global financial institution in the company’s long-term growth prospects.

Ola Electric

Ola Electric share price gained more than 3% by midday after the company completed a qualified institutional placement worth over Rs 780 crore.

The company allotted more than 21.75 crore equity shares to eligible institutional investors at an issue price of Rs 35.86 per share. The fundraising exercise brought in approximately Rs 780.24 crore and was completed at a discount of 4.98% to the floor price.

The successful capital raise was viewed positively by the market as it strengthens the company’s financial position and provides additional resources for future expansion. The transaction also witnessed participation from domestic and international institutional investors.

InterGlobe Aviation

InterGlobe Aviation share price declined nearly 2% by midday after IndiGo announced the temporary suspension of services to six international destinations.

The airline said operations to Langkawi, Krabi, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Siem Reap and Shanghai will remain suspended between July and September. According to the company, the move is aimed at aligning capacity with prevailing demand conditions amid a challenging operating environment marked by elevated costs.

IndiGo stated that bookings for the affected routes are expected to resume from October 1, 2026, although services could restart earlier if market conditions improve. The announcement comes as airlines continue to deal with rising fuel costs and operational challenges.

ACME Solar Holdings

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd. share price traded in green, up 2.5% after the company successfully completed its Rs 2,800 crore qualified institutional placement.

The fundraising exercise attracted participation from several domestic and international institutions, including mutual funds, insurance companies and foreign investors. The company stated that the proceeds will primarily be utilised to reduce debt and strengthen its balance sheet.

ACME Solar also reported strong FY26 financial performance. Net profit rose to Rs 498 crore from Rs 251 crore a year earlier, while total revenue increased to Rs 2,507 crore from Rs 1,575 crore. The company currently has a renewable energy portfolio of 8,071 MW, including battery energy storage projects.

Real estate stocks

Real estate stocks traded firmly higher after the Reserve Bank of India maintained the repo rate at 5.25% and retained its neutral policy stance.

The Nifty Realty index gained around 1.5% by midday. Prestige Estates Projects rose 2.61%, Phoenix Mills gained 1.95%, while Godrej Properties advanced 1.13%. Lodha, Oberoi Realty, Aditya Birla Real Estate and DLF also traded in positive territory.

The gains came despite the central bank lowering its GDP growth forecast to 6.6% from 6.9% for the current fiscal year.

Auto stocks

Auto stocks witnessed selling pressure following the RBI policy announcement, with the Nifty Auto index declining about 0.56% by midday.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd. fell 1.85%, Tata Motors declined 1.43%, while Eicher Motors slipped 1.1%. Maruti Suzuki and UNO Minda Ltd. also traded lower. Among the few gainers, Tube Investments of India advanced 0.96%, while Mahindra & Mahindra and Exide Industries posted marginal gains.

Banking stocks

Banking stocks traded mixed after the RBI kept policy rates unchanged.

The Nifty Bank index gained around 0.7% at its intraday high, supported by advances in several private and public sector lenders. IndusInd Bank rose 1.66%, Au Small Finance Bank gained 1.1%, while Punjab National Bank advanced 1.02%.

Yes Bank and Canara Bank also traded higher. On the other hand, Federal Bank declined 0.88%, Kotak Mahindra Bank slipped 0.63%, and HDFC Bank traded 0.17% lower by midday.