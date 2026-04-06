The markets are flat in midday trade with the Nifty 50 hovering around 22,700 while the Sensex around 73,200. The decline was not sharp like previous sessions, but the weakness was visible across sectors. Some stocks still moved higher, though, and those moves came with specific triggers, not sentiment.

Trent

Trent shares gained as much as 5.87% to Rs 3,759 after the company reported its quarterly update.

Revenue for Q4 FY26 rose 20% year-on-year to Rs 4,937 crore, compared to Rs 4,106 crore in the same period last year. For the full year, revenue increased 18% to Rs 19,701 crore.

Senco Gold

Senco Gold shares rose nearly 13% to Rs 326 after reporting strong business growth for the March quarter.

The company recorded 46% year-on-year growth during the quarter, driven largely by wedding season demand. Same-store sales growth stood at 34%.

“The wedding season in the quarter was spread across the whole quarter, and to cater for this, we launched new designs, collections and attractive offers. Valentine’s Day and International Women’s Day drove strong growth in footfall, particularly in our gifting and lightweight segments,” the company said.

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Vedanta

Vedanta share price moved higher, rising up to 2.4% to Rs 704.40, while Hindustan Zinc gained about 2.1% to Rs 526.60. The company reported mixed operational performance for the March quarter.

Aluminium production rose 2%. Zinc output also increased by 2%. But the other side of the report is harder to ignore. Oil and gas production dropped 15% to 81,500 boepd. Iron ore output declined 3%. Steel production slipped by 1%.

Wipro

Wipro shares moved higher, rising up to 3.2% to Rs 201.18 after the company secured a long-term deal with Olam Group.

The contract spans eight years and is expected to exceed $1 billion in value, with a committed spend of $800 million. The company will deliver transformation services across Olam’s operations, covering areas such as supply chain, trading, and customer engagement.

Auto stocks trend

Auto stocks remained under pressure. Most names were trading lower, and the decline was consistent across the board.

Force Motors dropped around 2.14%, Maruti Suzuki declined 1.56%, Mahindra & Mahindra fell 1.44%, Hyundai Motor India slipped 1.40%, and Eicher Motors was down 0.78%.

Ashok Leyland also declined, though the fall was limited. Sanghvi Movers saw a sharper drop of about 2.76%. A few stocks moved up, but the gains were limited and did not change the broader tone.

Ola Electric

Ola Electric Mobility continued its upward move, extending gains from previous sessions. The stock has risen nearly 25% over two sessions and saw further buying interest.

The trigger came from improved demand indicators. Daily orders crossed 1,000 units in the last week of March. Monthly registrations rose to 10,117 units from 3,973 in February, marking a growth of over 150% month-on-month.

Aurobindo Pharma

Aurobindo Pharma share price were in focus and in red after the company announced a buyback plan. The stock was trading around 0.22% lower at Rs 1,330.80 despite the announcement, which says something about the current mood.

The board approved a buyback of up to 54,23,728 equity shares, representing 0.93% of the total paid-up capital. The buyback price is set at Rs 1,475 per share, with a total outlay of up to Rs 800 crore.

The record date has been fixed as April 17, 2026. On paper, the numbers are defined and clean. The reaction was not.