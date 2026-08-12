Indian benchmark indices remained under pressure by midday on Wednesday, August 12, with the Nifty 50 hovering around 24,270 and the Sensex near 77,550. Selling was particularly visible in Tata Group stocks after Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said he would not seek reappointment when his current term ends on February 20, 2027, while company-specific earnings also drove sharp moves in several other counters.

Here are the top movers and shakers at this hour:

Tata Group Stocks

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. share price declined around 5% by midday after Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran announced that he would not seek reappointment after his current term ends on February 20, 2027, a decision that brought the succession question at the group holding company into focus. Tata Steel share price fell 1.75%, Tata Power share price declined 1.28%, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles share price was down around 2.5%, while Tata Consumer Products share price slipped 1.76% as selling spread across the group. Chandrasekaran said, “I have communicated to the Tata Sons Board that I have decided not to offer myself for reappointment when my term ends on Feb 20, 2027. I have asked the Board to decide on the succession soon to ensure a proper transition.”

Adani Group Stocks

Adani Enterprises Ltd. share price gained around 2.6% by midday, while Adani Ports share price rose 1.5% and Adani Green Energy share price advanced 3.5% after a US court dismissed securities fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy charges against Adani Group founder Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar Adani. Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Power, Adani Total Gas and NDTV also traded higher by around 1% to 2%, while ACC and Ambuja Cements gained around 0.5% each. The court order provided relief to the group at a time when the broader Indian market remained under pressure from higher crude oil prices, making the gains across several Adani counters notable despite weakness in the benchmark indices.

TD Power Systems

TD Power Systems Ltd. share price surged 19% by midday on Wednesday, August 12, after the company reported a 79% year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to Rs 86 crore for Q1 FY27, while revenue from operations climbed 75% to Rs 628 crore. EBITDA increased 86% to Rs 121 crore and the margin improved by 110 basis points to 19.34%. Order inflow rose 87% to Rs 734 crore, with exports accounting for 93% of the additions, while the total order book stood at Rs 2,207 crore. The strong quarter and sizeable export-led order pipeline drove the sharp buying in the stock.

Godrej Consumer Products

Stock price of Godrej Consumer Products plunged 10% by midday on Wednesday, August 12, after CEO Sudhir Sitapati announced his sudden resignation months after his recent reappointment, creating uncertainty around the leadership of the FMCG company. The stock touched its 52-week low during the session before recovering part of the decline, but selling remained heavy. The sudden management change overshadowed the company’s operating performance and became the dominant reason behind the sharp fall in the counter.

Bata India

Bata India Ltd. share price rallied nearly 9% by midday on Wednesday, August 12, after the footwear company reported a 23% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 64 crore for Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 52 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations increased 4% to Rs 979 crore, while EBITDA rose 2.5% to Rs 204 crore from Rs 199 crore. The stronger profit growth compared with revenue supported buying interest in the stock after the June quarter earnings.

Senco Gold

Senco Gold share price fell around 10% by midday on Wednesday, August 12, after the jewellery retailer reported a 3% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 101.1 crore for Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 104.7 crore in the year-ago quarter. The earnings came below market expectations and ended the stock’s two-session gaining streak, with the decline extending after the weak quarterly numbers. The company’s exposure to gold and diamond jewellery retail remained in focus as the market assessed the earnings performance.

Triveni Turbine

Triveni Turbine Ltd. share price declined around 8% by midday on Wednesday, August 12, after the company reported a 20% year-on-year decline in net profit for Q1 FY27. The stock came under selling pressure following the earnings announcement, extending weakness despite having gained around 12% so far in 2026 and 15% over the past year. The quarterly profit decline stood out against the recent performance of the stock and triggered a sharp reaction in Wednesday’s trading session.