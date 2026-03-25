Indian equity benchmarks extended their rebound on March 25, 2026, with buying interest spreading across sectors rather than staying confined to a handful of names. The Nifty 50 was hovering near 23,377, up about 2.03%, while the BSE Sensex was holding close to 75,547, higher by roughly 2.00% by midday.

Here are the top movers and shakers at this hour-

Shriam Finance

The share price of Shriram Finance is seeing some strong gains today. The stock is one of the top Nifty gainers, up over 6% intra-day. The current surge is particularly striking, given the 10% drop seen in the last 1 month. This is a key NBFC stock that’s been in the spotlight.

Larsen & Toubro

Larsen & Toubro share price gained around 3.52% to Rs 3,640.60 after securing a “significant” order in its water and effluent treatment business.

The project, awarded by the Guwahati Metropolitan Drinking Water & Sewerage Board, falls in the Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500 crore range. It involves a 24×7 water management system aimed at improving supply reliability in South-East Guwahati.

The company has seen pressure in recent weeks, with the stock declining about 16% over the past month.

Renewable energy stocks: Waaree Energies, Adani Green, Suzlon, NTPC Green

Renewable energy stocks traded firmly in the green by midday, tracking a decline in crude oil prices and a supportive trend across Asian markets.

Waaree Energies share price rose about 2% to Rs 3,148.80 after the company approved a capital expenditure of Rs 3,900 crore for setting up a glass manufacturing facility through its subsidiary, Waaree Green Glass, with a capacity of 2,500 TPD. The funding will come through a mix of debt and internal accruals. The company also moved to increase its stake in Waaree Transpower from 64.04% to 75.10%.

NTPC Green Energy share price gained around 1.34% to Rs 96.98 after signing a memorandum of understanding with Nxtra Data to explore renewable energy projects for supplying round-the-clock power to data centres across India.

Adani Green Energy share price advanced about 2.85% to Rs 863.45. The company recently operationalised 510.1 MW of projects at Khavda, taking total operational capacity to 17,982.3 MW. There was also buying interest after BNP Paribas picked up 6.9 lakh shares from Morgan Stanley for about Rs 55.78 crore in a block deal.

Suzlon Energy share price moved higher by around 3.78% to Rs 42.59, continuing its steady climb. The stock has been gradually regaining traction after a weak phase earlier this year.

Swiggy, Eternal

Swiggy share price and Eternal share price traded higher around 2% by midday after both companies increased platform fees.

Swiggy raised its fee to Rs 17.58 per order, inclusive of GST, days after Zomato increased its charges to Rs 14.90 on a pre-GST basis. The result is simple. Both platforms now charge nearly the same amount per order.

Coforge

Coforge share price rose about 3.65% to Rs 1,150, outperforming the broader IT pack by midday.

While the Nifty IT index itself moved only modestly, Coforge stood out as the top gainer within the space.

ALSO READ Jefferies sees 30% upside in this defence stock as orders are set to double by 2028

Bharat Forge

Bharat Forge remained in focus after Jefferies reiterated a ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of Rs 2,150, implying an upside of around 30%.

The brokerage’s thesis rests on three pillars. A strong defence order pipeline, improving export demand led by US truck markets, and expansion into higher value segments across land, naval and aerospace systems.

Avantel

Avantel share price surged about 15% to Rs 138.81 after securing a rate contract worth Rs 459.90 crore from Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses.

The order includes supply and maintenance of satellite communication equipment, along with a one-year onsite warranty.

This is not the first such order for the company. Just last month, it secured another contract worth Rs 122.58 crore from NewSpace India.

PG Electroplast

PG Electroplast share price jumped as much as 9% to Rs 546.90 before easing to around 5.76% gains by midday.

The company informed that it has managed to stabilise production of room air conditioners after facing disruptions due to LPG shortages linked to the West Asia conflict. It installed alternative energy solutions at its facilities, allowing production to return to near-normal levels.

The company stated that it was “able to identify and install at its production facilities alternative solution to LPG and post which the current Room AC production is almost normalized”.