Indian markets are in positive territory in midday trade. The Nifty 50 is trading below 25,700 while the Sensex is up about half a per cent. Even as benchmarks held firm, several individual stocks saw sharpmoves in either direction.

Here are the top movers and shakers at this hour:

IDFC First Bank

IDFC First Bank share price plunged 20% intra-dayon February 23, 2026, after the lender disclosed detection of fraudulent activities amounting to Rs 590 crore at a branch in Chandigarh. The bank suspended four suspected officials and said it would pursue disciplinary, civil and criminal action. Heavy selling pressure was visible on the exchanges following the disclosure.

UPL

UPL share price tumbled 13.6% at midday on February 23, 2026, after the agrochemical major announced a reorganisation plan to integrate its Indian and international crop protection businesses into a single entity. The board approved a composite scheme of arrangement involving UPL Sustainable Agri Solutions, UPL Global Sustainable Agri Solutions and UPL Crop Protection Holdings as part of the restructuring.

Vikram Solar

Vikram Solar share price declined 4.86% by midday on February 23, 2026. The weakness came as the six-month shareholder lock-in period ended, making 29% of the company’s outstanding equity eligible for trading. The development follows the company’s listing in August 2025.

Hindustan Aeronautics(HAL)

Hindustan Aeronautics share price fell 2.97% at midday on February 23, 2026. The decline followed reports that a Tejas light combat aircraft sustained major damage after overshooting a runway earlier this month, prompting the grounding of the fleet for technical checks. The development comes amid ongoing scrutiny around delivery timelines and programme execution.

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) has responded to recent media reports about an LCA Tejas incident, clarifying that there was no crash of the aircraft and that the situation involved only a minor technical issue on the ground rather than an in-flight accident. The company emphasised that the Tejas fighter jet continues to uphold one of the strongest safety records among similar modern combat aircraft. HAL also noted that, as part of standard protocol, the matter is being thoroughly analysed and that it is working closely with the Indian Air Force to resolve the issue swiftly.

Sudarshan Pharma Industries

Sudarshan Pharma Industries share price slipped 3.06% by midday on February 23, 2026, after the GST department initiated inspection, search and seizure operations at the company’s registered office on February 21.

Morepen Laboratories

Morepen Laboratories share price surged 13.03% at midday on February 23, 2026, after the company secured an international order worth Rs 825 crore. The stock witnessed strong trading volumes following the announcement, extending its recent recovery.