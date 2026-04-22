Stocks making the biggest moves midday: HCLTech, BEML, Central Mines, Cyient, DLM and more
The Nifty 50 struggled to hold the 24,500 mark on April 22 as a massive sell-off in the IT sector, triggered by HCL Tech’s cautious FY27 guidance, dampened sentiment. While tech giants like Infosys and Tech Mahindra bled, Nestle India and Sunteck Realty emerged as top gainers following robust quarterly earnings.
The markets remained under pressure on April 22. The Nifty 50 is struggling below 24,500 while the Sensex is down nearly 1% in midday trade. The big cut is in the technology space with the Nifty IT Index plunging 3.87%.
HCLTech reported a 4.20% rise in net profit to Rs 4,488 crore for the March quarter. Revenue rose over 12% to Rs 33,981 crore. On paper, it does not look weak. But the problem sits in the outlook. The company guided for 1% to 4% growth for FY27 in constant currency. That range is narrow and cautious, almost defensive. Management pointed to volatility, reduced discretionary spending, and client-specific issues. It was not the kind of commentary that supports optimism.
Wipro posted a net profit of Rs 3,501.8 crore for the quarter, down 1.89% year-on-year. Its guidance for the upcoming quarter suggested a possible decline of up to 2% in constant currency terms.
BEML
BEML share price climbed about 4.32% by midday after a strong start to the session. The move came after the company secured a defence order. Earlier in the day, the stock had surged over 8%, touching Rs 1,910 before cooling off slightly.
The order, worth around Rs 590 crore, relates to the supply of trawl assemblies for T-72 and T-90 tanks.
Central Mines
Stock price of the recently listed CMPDI slipped around 2.4% by midday after weak Q4 earnings. The decline followed a sharp 32% fall in quarterly net profit to Rs 187 crore, even though revenue rose 11% to Rs 827 crore. Costs moved faster than revenue, and that imbalance showed up clearly. Total expenses rose nearly 42% to Rs 589 crore, with employee-related costs forming a large part of that increase. Earnings per share dropped to Rs 2.63 from Rs 3.88 a year ago.
The company announced a final dividend of Rs 1.06 per share, subject to approval.
Cyient DLM
Cyient DLM Ltd. share price moved up around 5% by midday after reacting to its quarterly results. The numbers themselves were not exactly comforting at first glance. Net profit fell 27.7% year-on-year to Rs 22.44 crore, while revenue declined 13.8% to Rs 369.07 crore.
Profit nearly doubled quarter-on-quarter, rising 99.8%, while revenue increased over 21%. The order book stood at Rs 2,416.6 crore, which gave some confidence about future visibility.
For the full year, profit rose 7.6% to Rs 73.28 crore, even as revenue declined 17%.
Nestle India
Nestle India share price gained about 3% by midday after extending recent momentum. The stock has already risen about 19% over the past month, and the latest results gave it another push.
The company reported a 26% rise in net profit to Rs 1,114 crore for the March quarter. Revenue increased 23% to Rs 6,748 crore. Those are not marginal improvements. They are substantial enough to justify the recent buying interest.
Sunteck Realty
Sunteck Realty share price surged about 10% by midday after a strong earnings update. The stock had earlier jumped over 12% in early trade, indicating aggressive buying from the start.
The company reported a 27% rise in net profit to Rs 63.75 crore for the quarter. Total income increased sharply by over 60% to Rs 348.88 crore. EBITDA rose 40.57% to Rs 97 crore, although margins narrowed slightly to 29%.
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Persistent Systems
Persistent Systems share price declined about 4.5% by midday after coming under pressure post results. The drop came despite the company reporting solid growth in key metrics.
Net profit rose 33.7% year-on-year to Rs 529.2 crore. Revenue increased 25% to Rs 4,055.9 crore. On a sequential basis too, both profit and revenue moved higher.