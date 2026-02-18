The market remained flat in afternoon trade. The Nifty hovered around 25,700 levels while the Sensex traded around 83,460 levels. It was a session where the benchmark indices lookedfrozen, yet individual counters were anything but quiet.

Cigarette makers rallied, an electric two-wheeler stock attempted a bounce, an FMCG major slipped on management changes, and select midcaps reacted sharply to regulatory and order-related triggers. Here are the top movers and shakers:

Godfrey Phillips, ITC, VST Industries

Godfrey Phillips India share price jumped as much as 12% to hit an intraday high, leading gains among cigarette makers. ITC share price advanced for a third straight session, rising as much as 1.6%. VST Industries share price climbed up to 3.3% to an intraday high.

The rally followed media reports that cigarette companies have undertaken price hikes in the range of 20% to 40% to offset the impact of additional excise duty on cigarettes and tobacco products. The additional excise duty, along with a health cess on pan masala, came into effect from February 1 and is levied over and above the highest 40% GST rate.

These levies replaced the earlier 28% GST plus compensation cess structure that had been in place since the rollout of GST on July 1, 2017. From February 1, a new MRP-based valuation mechanism for tobacco products such as chewing tobacco, filter khaini, jarda scented tobacco and gutkha was also introduced, under which GST is determined based on the retail sale price declared on the package.

Ola Electric Mobility

Ola Electric Mobility share price rose as much as 4.6% after the company stated that the Hon’ble High Court of Bombay at Goa has stayed the warrant issued by the District Consumer Commission, South Goa, against Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal.

The company added that the Court observed the Commission had exceeded its jurisdiction under the Consumer Protection Act in issuing the warrant. After a bruising stretch marked by persistent declines, even a legal reprieve appears sufficient to trigger short covering.

Dabur India

Dabur India share price declined 1.65% after the company announced leadership changes. The Burman family-promoted FMCG company appointed former Hershey global executive Herjit S Bhalla as Chief Executive Officer of its India business.

Bhalla’s appointment will be effective from April 15, 2026, or such other date as may be mutually agreed, and he will report to Mohit Malhotra. The company elevated Malhotra as Whole Time Director and Global Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect. Management transitions of this scale tend to invite caution.

Brainbees Solution

Brainbees Solutions share price, the parent of the children e-commerce retailer, First Cry extended losses for the third day. The shares have fallen nearly 5% intra-day. The stock has been under pressure, ever since the company declared st Q3 results.

NDL Ventures

NDL Ventures share price hit its 52-week high and was locked in a 20% upper circuit after the Competition Commission of India cleared the proposed merger of Hinduja Leyland Finance Limited with the company. The market capitalisation stood at Rs 393.89 crore.

Hinduja Leyland Finance is a non-banking finance company classified as an Asset Finance Company, offering small ticket-size loans to urban and semi-urban retail customers, along with vehicle financing solutions. The regulatory approval removes a key overhang.

Dilip Buildcon

Dilip Buildcon share price gained as much as 6.14% after the company said it emerged as the lowest bidder for a Rs 702 crore tender floated by the Narmada Water Resources Water Supply & Kalpasar Department, Government of Gujarat.