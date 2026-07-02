Indian benchmark indices are steady in midday trade on July 2, supported by a strong rally in information technology stocks and buying in select auto and Adani Group counters. The Nifty 50 is above the 24,100 level while the Sensex is near the 77,350 mark, gaining around 0.55%.

Stock-specific action remained active after corporate announcements, business updates, fundraising plans and monthly operational data drove moves across individual counters.

Here are the top movers and shakers at this hour:

Tata Technologies

Tata Technologies Ltd. share price surged more than 5% by midday after the company expanded its strategic partnership with global automotive components manufacturer Tenneco, with the latter expected to invest over $100 million in the engagement over the next five years.

The expanded collaboration builds on a relationship that began in 2021 and will be anchored by Tata Technologies’ Global Engineering Center in Pune, bringing together engineering expertise, digital technologies and AI-enabled capabilities to accelerate product development and support Tenneco’s global business transformation.

The company also reported a strong Q4FY26 performance, with net profit rising 8.1% year-on-year to Rs 204.17 crore, while revenue from operations increased 22.3% to Rs 1,572.22 crore, adding to the positive sentiment surrounding the stock.

TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company share price climbed around 4% by midday after the company reported robust sales performance for June and its highest-ever quarterly sales. Total sales increased 47% year-on-year, while first-quarter volumes reached a record 16.31 lakh units. Two-wheeler sales rose 27% during the quarter, while three-wheeler sales registered 48% growth. The strong volume growth reinforced confidence in the company’s demand outlook and kept the stock among the top gainers in the auto pack.

IT Stocks

IT stocks remained the biggest sectoral gainers by midday, with the Nifty IT index rising nearly 3.6% as buying returned to the beaten-down technology pack. The rally was broad-based, with all ten constituents trading in positive territory. Infosys Ltd. gained more than 4%, Coforge Ltd. advanced over 4.5%, Mphasis Ltd. climbed around 4.5%, Persistent Systems added nearly 3.7%, HCL Technologies rose more than 3.6%, Tech Mahindra gained over 2%, while Wipro Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. also traded higher by midday. Buying interest was supported by optimism around artificial intelligence opportunities after Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani recently reiterated that AI would expand, rather than replace, the IT services business, even as the broader sector continues to deal with slower discretionary technology spending.

Adani Energy Solutions

Adani Energy Solutions share price gained over 3% by midday after the company’s board approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 10,000 crore through the issuance of equity shares and other eligible securities via a Qualified Institutional Placement or other permissible routes. The fundraising will be undertaken in one or more tranches, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals, with an Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled for July 25 to seek approval for the proposal. The capital raising plan kept the stock firmly in focus during the session.

Vedanta Group Stocks

Vedanta Group stocks remained in demand by midday after the group’s four demerged companies exited the mandatory Trade-to-Trade settlement segment earlier this week, improving trading liquidity. Vedanta Power gained around 8%, Vedanta Oil and Gas surged nearly 14%, Vedanta Iron and Steel remained locked in the 10% upper circuit, while Vedanta Aluminium Metal traded modestly higher. The continued buying followed growing interest in the standalone businesses after their market debut in June and renewed focus on their individual expansion plans.

Baazar Style Retail

Baazar Style Retail share price remained locked in the 5% upper circuit by midday after the company reported a strong business update for the first quarter of FY27. Standalone revenue from operations increased 29% year-on-year to Rs 486 crore, while same-store sales growth stood at 7%, indicating healthy demand across its retail network. The quarterly update strengthened sentiment around the company’s operating performance and kept the stock at its upper circuit limit through midday trading.