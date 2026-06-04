Indian equity markets were back in positive territory by midday on June 4 despite stock-specific volatility across sectors. The Nifty was around the 23,450 markwhile the Sensex was trading near 74,500 levels.

Healthcare, defence, capital goods and electric mobility stocks remained active, with several counters witnessing sharp moves following corporate developments, fundraising plans, order wins and policy announcements.

Here are the top movers and shakers at this hour:

Eternal

The share price of Eternal Ltd. has gained 3% intra-day today. The stock was one of the top Nifty movers in trade today. There is no specific trigger for the positive movement

Indian Energy Exchange

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd. share price traded in green up around 2% after the company reported an 18.6% year-on-year increase in electricity traded volumes for May 2026.

Total traded volume stood at 12,983 million units during the month. India’s power consumption increased 11.5% year-on-year to 164.98 billion units, while peak demand touched a record 270.82 GW.

Jain Irrigation Systems

Stock price of Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. surged nearly 14% by midday after the company commissioned a high-tech industrial-scale biochar facility in Jalgaon, Maharashtra.

The facility has an annual production capacity of around 20,000 tonnes and can process more than 50 metric tonnes of agricultural and fruit processing residue every day. According to the company, the project ranks among the world’s largest single-unit biochar reactors and is expected to support climate-smart agriculture, carbon removal and circular manufacturing.

The company said additional biochar units are already under development. It also believes the project can create new income opportunities for farmers by converting agricultural residue into a carbon-rich soil-enhancing material while reducing dependence on synthetic inputs.

ideaForge

ideaForge Technology Ltd. share price advanced 5% by midday and touched its upper circuit after the company approved fundraising plans worth up to Rs 500 crore.

The board approved raising funds through a combination of preferential allotment, qualified institutional placement and other permissible routes. The company said the issue size could reach Rs 5,000 million through one or multiple tranches.

The fundraising announcement came after a strong Q4 FY26 performance. ideaForge reported a net profit of Rs 60 crore compared with a loss of Rs 25.70 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations climbed to Rs 141 crore from Rs 20.3 crore. The company also disclosed that it secured orders worth Rs 530 crore during FY26 and continues to expand its combat drone portfolio through internal development and strategic partnerships.

JBM Auto

JBM Auto Ltd. share price jumped around 6.25% by midday after the Union Cabinet approved a vehicle replacement scheme covering ageing trucks and buses in the Delhi-NCR region.

The policy aims to encourage replacement of BS-IV and older commercial vehicles with BS-VI-compliant or electric alternatives. Benefits include interest subvention on loans, monthly fuel vouchers and incentives linked to electric vehicle adoption.

The scheme is expected to benefit more than 2 lakh vehicle owners across Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Since JBM Auto has a strong presence in the electric bus segment, the announcement strengthened expectations of improved order inflows and long-term demand visibility.

Olectra Greentech

Olectra Greentech Ltd. share price gained nearly 4% by midday following the government’s commercial vehicle replacement programme.

The company remains one of the major beneficiaries of India’s electric bus transition. Market participants expect the policy to accelerate fleet electrification among public transport operators and improve demand prospects for electric buses over the coming years.

The announcement added to positive sentiment around clean mobility companies as policymakers continue to push for lower-emission transportation alternatives.

Lenskart

Lenskart Solutions Ltd. share price declined around 0.5% by midday after SoftBank reduced its stake through a block deal.

Exchange data showed that SoftBank arm SVF II Lightbulb (Cayman) Ltd sold 5.65 crore equity shares, representing a 3.25% stake in the company. The transaction was executed at an average price of Rs 508.55 per share and was valued at approximately Rs 2,873 crore.

Several domestic mutual funds and institutional investors, including ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Kotak Mutual Fund, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund and WhiteOak Capital, were among the buyers in the transaction.

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals share price climbed more than 5% by midday after the company partnered with Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions for a hybrid renewable energy project in Gujarat.

The project will comprise 75.90 MW of wind capacity and 84.34 MWp of solar capacity under a group captive structure. Power generated from the project will be supplied to the company’s manufacturing units at Dahej and Vadodara.

The renewable energy initiative is expected to generate nearly 36.9 crore units of clean power annually. The project will be executed in two phases across multiple locations in Gujarat and is aimed at strengthening long-term energy reliability while reducing environmental impact.

Vedanta

Vedanta Ltd. share price remained in focus amid developments related to its ongoing demerger process.

The company announced that the Registrar of Companies approved the name change of Talwandi Sabo Power Limited to Vedanta Power Limited with effect from June 3. The change forms part of Vedanta’s broader restructuring plan under which its businesses are being separated into five standalone entities.

The group also recently received upgraded domestic credit ratings from ICRA. Vedanta Ltd and Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd were upgraded to AA+ with a stable outlook, marking the highest domestic credit rating received by the group in more than a decade.

Jeena Sikho Lifecare

Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd. share price gained as much as 8.3% by midday after the company announced that its Bhopal-based hospital received accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH).

The company stated that the accreditation reflects compliance with nationally recognised standards related to healthcare quality, patient safety and operational excellence. As of March 31, 2026, the company had 50 NABH-accredited hospitals and clinics, with three additional facilities in the pipeline. The stock also remained in focus after a bulk deal involving 8,04,137 shares was executed on June 3.

Financially, the company reported a 78.1% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 45.13 crore during Q4 FY26, while revenue from operations increased 54.79% to Rs 215.55 crore. Its board has also recommended a final dividend of Rs 4.50 per share for FY26.

Atlanta Electricals

Atlanta Electricals Ltd. share price gained 5% by midday and hit its upper circuit for the second straight trading session after securing a major order from Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited.

The company received a letter of award worth approximately Rs 285 crore for the supply of 23 power transformers equipped with nitrogen injection fire prevention and extinguishing systems. The order includes both transformer supplies and operational spare components.

Atlanta Electricals reported strong Q4 FY26 numbers, with profit after tax rising 128% to Rs 102 crore and revenue increasing 81% to around Rs 747 crore. The latest order further strengthened sentiment around the stock.