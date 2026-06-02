Indian equity benchmarks remained under pressure by midday on June 2 despite positive cues from other Asian markets. The Nifty 50 was hovering near the 23,300 mark, down about 0.34%, while the Sensex was trading around 74,085 levels, lower by nearly 0.24%. Selling pressure was visible across select PSU, energy and renewable energy names, although pockets of strength emerged in real estate, technology, defence and mining stocks.

Here are the top movers and shakers at this hour:

Anant Raj

Anant Raj share price surged as much as 4.56% by midday after the company announced a major Rs 20,000 crore investment commitment towards data centre infrastructure in Haryana. The real estate developer signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Haryana government during the launch of the Make in Haryana Policy. The proposed investment comes in addition to the company’s ongoing expansion plans and is aimed at meeting rising demand for cloud services, artificial intelligence infrastructure and digital storage.

The company currently operates 28 MW of IT load across Manesar and Panchkula and plans to expand total capacity to 307 MW by 2031-32 across Manesar, Panchkula and Rai. Earlier, Anant Raj had also signed an agreement with the Andhra Pradesh government involving an investment of nearly Rs 4,500 crore for data centre facilities and an IT park. The announcement added to positive sentiment after the company reported a 25% increase in Q4 FY26 net profit to Rs 148.71 crore.

NHPC

NHPC share price declined as much as 4.58% by midday after the government announced an Offer for Sale to divest up to 6% stake in the company. The floor price was fixed at Rs 71 per share, representing a discount to the previous closing level, which triggered selling pressure in the counter.

The OFS includes a base offer of 3% equity along with a 3% greenshoe option in case of oversubscription. The transaction could fetch nearly Rs 4,200 crore for the government. Market participants generally react negatively to such stake sale announcements as discounted pricing creates a near-term benchmark for the stock. The decline came despite NHPC reporting a more than 68% increase in consolidated Q4 net profit to Rs 1,549.42 crore and recording the highest annual capacity addition in its history during FY26.

Ola Electric

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. share price fell around 5% even though the company reported a sharp improvement in monthly sales during May. According to VAHAN data, the electric vehicle maker sold 15,139 units during the month compared with 12,323 units in April, translating into growth of nearly 23%.

Industry-wide electric two-wheeler volumes increased about 15% during the same period, meaning Ola expanded at a faster pace than the broader market. The company attributed the recovery to operational improvements and retail restructuring. However, concerns surrounding profitability continued to weigh on sentiment. In Q4 FY26, the company reported revenue of Rs 265 crore, down sharply from a year earlier, while posting a consolidated net loss of Rs 500 crore.

Infosys

Infosys Ltd. share price gained 5.61% by midday as technology stocks extended their recent rebound. The broader Nifty IT index climbed as much as 4.82%, taking its three-session gain to more than 8%.

The rally was supported by strength in global technology stocks, easing concerns regarding AI-led disruption and expectations that enterprise technology spending may gradually improve. Infosys recently reported a 20.8% rise in Q4 FY26 net profit to Rs 8,501 crore, while revenue increased 13.4% to Rs 46,402 crore. The company also continues to pursue AI-related opportunities through strategic partnerships and large transformation projects.

TCS

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. share price advanced more than 6% by midday as investors accumulated large-cap technology stocks. Sentiment received support from the company’s recent partnership with French artificial intelligence firm Mistral to develop enterprise-grade AI solutions using the Mistral Forge platform.

The stock also benefited from expectations that AI adoption could generate fresh demand for cloud migration, digital engineering and enterprise transformation projects. A weaker rupee and improving outlook for global technology spending further aided the move.

Coforge

Coforge Ltd. share price rose 5.67% by midday as buying interest remained strong across mid-cap IT counters. The stock moved in line with the broader sector rally driven by improving sentiment around AI opportunities and stabilisation in client spending patterns.

Investors have increasingly returned to IT names after a prolonged phase of underperformance, with companies linked to digital transformation and cloud services witnessing renewed demand.

HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies share price gained 4.70% by midday as the IT rally broadened across frontline technology names. Market participants continued to favour companies with strong digital capabilities and exposure to enterprise technology spending.

The stock also benefited from expectations that AI-related projects and improving demand visibility across financial services and enterprise clients could support future revenue growth.

Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra Ltd. share price advanced 2.51% by midday as investors continued rotating into technology stocks. The company remains active in artificial intelligence and digital transformation initiatives, themes that have attracted renewed attention following stronger-than-expected global technology earnings.

Sector-wide optimism and value buying after months of weakness contributed to gains in the stock.

NMDC

NMDC Ltd. share price surged as much as 5.23% to a fresh 52-week high after the company released its May business update. The state-run miner reported iron ore production of 5.31 million tonnes during the month, marking growth of nearly 20% compared with the same period last year.

Production in Chhattisgarh increased more than 30%, while sales in the state rose over 11%. Although overall company-wide sales declined, investors focused on the strong production growth and operational momentum, helping the stock outperform the broader market.

Dee Development Engineers

DEE Development Engineers share price climbed 4.6% by midday after the company secured fresh contracts worth Rs 206.55 crore from an undisclosed Maharatna PSU. The order involves manufacturing and supply of critical piping assemblies for the power sector.

The latest contract came days after the company received another major order worth over Rs 386 crore from Bharat Petroleum Corporation. Strong order inflows have kept sentiment positive around the stock, which has already delivered exceptional gains so far in 2026.

Transrail Lighting

Transrail Lighting Ltd. share price rose 2.4% by midday after the company announced new orders worth Rs 575 crore, largely in the transmission and distribution segment. The contracts also include work in civil construction and pole supply businesses.

Management stated that the company additionally holds L1 status for projects worth around Rs 400 crore and continues to see a healthy bidding pipeline in domestic and international markets. The fresh order wins helped offset concerns following softer quarterly profitability.

Paras Defence

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd. share price gained around 2% by midday after the company secured an order worth approximately Rs 52.82 crore from Bharat Electronics for the supply of electro-optic systems. The contract is scheduled for completion by September 2027.

The order follows another defence-related contract received from DRDO earlier this year. The company also reported strong Q4 FY26 numbers, with net profit jumping 89% and revenue rising 58%, reinforcing optimism around future growth.

Acme Solar

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd. share price declined more than 3% by midday after the company launched a Qualified Institutional Placement. The floor price for the issue was fixed at Rs 294.13 per share, representing a discount to the previous closing price and prompting selling pressure in the stock.

The company is looking to raise up to Rs 2,800 crore through the QIP, with proceeds earmarked for debt reduction and general corporate purposes. Despite the decline, Acme Solar recently commissioned additional battery energy storage capacity and reported a 13.3% increase in quarterly net profit.