The markets are firm in midday trade on July 3, with the Nifty 50 hovering around the 24,330 level and the BSE BSE Sensex near the 78,000 mark. Buying in information technology stocks lifted the broader market, while company-specific developments kept several counters in focus.

HCL Technologies, PC Jeweller Ltd. and select IT names advanced, whereas Avenue Supermarts and the renewable energy pack traded under pressure.

Here is a look at the big buzzers today

Avenue Supermarts

Avenue Supermarts Ltd. share price declined 4.87% by midday after the operator of the D-Mart retail chain reported its June quarter business update and announced the schedule for its Q1 FY27 earnings. The company reported a 15% year-on-year rise in standalone revenue from operations to Rs 18,343.49 crore during the quarter ended June 30, compared with Rs 15,932.12 crore a year ago. This was below estimates.

Its board will meet on July 11 to approve quarterly results and consider raising funds through debt securities on a private placement basis. The retailer operated 503 stores as of June 30, with one Navi Mumbai outlet remaining temporarily closed for reconstruction.

Marico

Marico Ltd. share price erased its early gains and traded marginally lower by midday after initially rising about 2% to hit a fresh 52-week high following its quarterly business update. The FMCG company expects consolidated revenue growth in the early twenties for Q1 FY27, supported by broad-based performance across its India, digital and international businesses. It also expects strong operating profit growth as lower copra prices support margins, while the India business delivered double-digit underlying volume growth and the international business maintained mid-teen constant currency growth.

HCLTechnologies

HCL Technologies Ltd. share price surged 5.6% by midday after the company announced a strategic digital transformation partnership worth about $1.14 billion with a Europe-headquartered Fortune Global 50 company. The agreement will see HCLTech build an AI-led operating model for the client’s global digital workplace and enterprise network operations through December 2031, with an option to extend it by another five years. Separately, the company completed the acquisition of Jaspersoft from Cloud Software Group, strengthening its data and analytics capabilities.

PC Jeweller

PC Jeweller Ltd. share price climbed 6.5% by midday after the jewellery retailer reported around 21% year-on-year consolidated revenue growth for Q1 FY27 and said it expects to become debt-free during the current quarter. The company reduced its outstanding bank debt by another 24% during the quarter, taking the cumulative reduction to more than 90% since the settlement agreement signed in September 2024. It said attaining debt-free status would materially strengthen its financial position going forward.

Renewable energy stocks

Renewable energy stocks remained under pressure by midday, with Premier Energies Ltd. down 0.27%, Waaree Energies declining 0.44%, NTPC Green Energy falling 0.66% and Adani Green Energy slipping 0.95%. The weakness came despite recent business developments, including Premier Energies approving a new battery storage subsidiary, Waaree Solar Americas securing a 236.22 MW international solar module order, and Adani Green operationalising additional renewable energy and battery storage capacity at Khavda.

IT stocks

IT stocks remained among the strongest performers by midday as the Nifty IT index rallied around 3.6%, with all constituents trading in positive territory. Infosys gained 4.39%, Mphasis advanced 4.55%, Coforge Ltd. rose 4.54%, HCL Technologies climbed 5.6%, Persistent Systems added 3.71%, Tech Mahindra moved up 2.28%, while Wipro Ltd. gained 0.86%. Buying interest returned to the sector ahead of the June quarter earnings season, with optimism around AI-led spending and digital transformation projects supporting sentiment despite a cautious outlook on discretionary technology spending.