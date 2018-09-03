Stocks in news: Wipro, Coal India, Maruti, Tata Motors, Vedanta, SBI top stocks in focus today

Stocks in news: The domestic stock market opened in the positive territory on Monday despite weak Asian cues. Asian stocks dropped for the third consecutive session on Monday, hit by worries over further escalation of the U.S-China trade war and unstable emerging market currencies, said a Reuters report.

Wipro: IT services major Wipro has won an over $1.5 billion engagement from Alight Solutions LLC, its biggest deal till date. Under the 10-year deal, Wipro will provide a comprehensive suite of solutions and services to the Illinois-based Alight Solutions that provides technology-enabled health, wealth, HR and finance solutions.

Coal India: State-owned CIL posted 3.2% rise in coal output at 38.8 million tonnes (MT) for the month of August.

Maruti Suzuki: The country’s largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India on Saturday reported 3.4% decline in total sales at 1,58,189 units in August.

Tata Motors: Tata Motors reported 27% increase in domestic sales at 58,262 units in August as compared to 45,906 units in the same month last year.

Vedanta: Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan has taken the charge as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Vedanta Resources Plc with effect from today.

SBI, ICICI bank: The country’s largest leading lenders SBI and ICICI banks on Saturday increased their benchmark lending rates or MCLR by up to 0.2%.

RInfra: Anil Ambani-led Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) has bagged a contract worth Rs 1,907 crore from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) for package-7 of Nagpur-Mumbai

Samruddhi Expressway project.

JPVL: Jaiprakash Power Ventures today said its board has approved the proposal to alter its memorandum of association to increase authorised share capital of the company to Rs 20,050 crore from Rs 10,050 crore, mainly to convert debt of lender into equity.

M&M: Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra reported Saturday 14 per cent increase in total sales at 48,324 units in August.

MOIL: State-run MOIL has revised the rates of various grades of manganese ore and other products. The fixed/revised prices of different grades of manganese ore and other products are effective from September 1, 2018, the MOIL said in a statement.