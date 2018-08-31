Stocks in news today: Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, Fortis Healthcare, Jet Airways, HDFC top stocks to track.

The domestic stock market indices — Sensex and Nifty — are likely to open on a lower note on Friday following weak Asian cues. Weakness in the rupee, as well as caution ahead of Q1 GDP numbers to be released later during the day, is also expected to chart the direction of the domestic stock markets today. According to a Reuters report, Asian shares came under renewed pressure on Friday as a report U.S. President Donald Trump was preparing to step up a trade war with Beijing sent Chinese stocks lower and partially erased gains made in this week’s global rally.

Yes Bank: The bank said Rana Kapoor will continue as the managing director and CEO of the bank till further notice from the RBI. Yes Bank’s shareholders had in June approved the re-appointment of Rana Kapoor as the CEO and MD for three years, subject to final approval from the Reserve Bank of India.

ICICI Bank: Media reports said that ICICI Bank — the biggest shareholder in ICICI Securities — has voted in favour of the reappointment of Chanda Kochhar as a director on the board.

Fortis Healthcare: Chief Financial Officer Gagandeep Singh Bedi has resigned from the company citing personal reasons.

Jet Airways: Jet Airways said the Registrar of Companies (RoC) has sought explanations from the airline following receipt of a complaint, said a PTI report. Without providing specific details about the communication or the complaint, the loss-making airline said it was taking necessary steps to provide the responses to the RoC, which comes under the corporate affairs ministry.

HDFC: HDFC said it will provide home improvement loans at a lower rate of interest and charge no processing fee to the flood affected people in Kerala to help them rebuild their properties.

JSW Steel: Credit rating agency ICRA has upgraded its long-term ranking. “ICRA has upgraded long-term rating to ‘[ICRA]AA(Stable)’ from ‘[ICRA]AA-(Stable)’ while it has reaffirmed short term ratings to [ICRA]A1+ for bank facilities, non-convertible debenture programme and commercial paper programme of the company,” the company said in a BSE filing.

Zydus Cadila: The drug firm has received final approval from the US health regulator to market Gemfibrozil tablets and Aripiprazole orally disintegrating tablets in the US.

DHFL: Housing finance firm DHFL plans to raise Rs 2,000 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to fund business growth.

Hathway Cable: Cable services provider Hathway Cable and Datacom has raised close to Rs 100 crore through allotment of equity shares to a promoter group entity on a preferential basis.