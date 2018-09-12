Stocks in news today: Wipro, Cipla, Reliance Capital, Sun Pharma, Yes Bank, Bharti Airtel

​​​
Stocks in news today: The domestic stock market indices -- Sensex and Nifty -- are expected to open on a flat-to-positive note on Wednesday. Wipro, Cipla, Reliance Capital, Sun Pharma, Yes Bank, Bharti Airtel top stocks to track today.

The domestic stock market indices — Sensex and Nifty — are expected to open on a flat-to-positive note on Wednesday. SGX Nifty futures, an early indicator of the NSE Nifty 50 index, were trading 4.50 points, or 0.04%, higher at 11,326. Asian stocks were pinned near 14-month lows on Wednesday, as investor confidence was chilled by the latest round of verbal threats in an intensifying U.S.-China trade conflict, said a Reuters report. On Tuesday, the Sensex and Nifty closed with massive losses after the Indian rupee struck a new record low at 72.74/$.

Wipro: IT company Wipro Ltd has signed a pact with Duck Creek Technologies to offer a slew of implementation services, related software and data solutions for its insurance industry clients globally.

Cipla: Drug maker Cipla’ss South African subsidiary has received approval from the country’s health regulator for the latest first-line triple-combination antiretroviral (ARV) treatment for HIV.

Reliance Capital: The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 272 crore for the first quarter of FY19.

Sun Pharma: The USFDA is conducting an inspection of the Mohali facility of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries. The inspection started on September 10, 2018.

Yes Bank: Private sector lender Yes Bank has raised $400 million (approx Rs 2,894 crore) by way of syndicated loan facility, through IFSC Banking Unit in Gujarat International Finance Tec City.

Bharti Airtel: The telecom services operator confirmed that it has received demand notices towards penalties totalling Rs 11 lakh for six circles for the quarter ended March 2018.

IL&FS Financial Services: India Ratings and Research has downgraded the long-term issuer rating on IL&FS Financial Services as liquidity pressure poses serious challenges to meet debt obligations. Ind-Ra has downgraded IL&FS Financial Services’ (IFIN) long-term issuer rating to ‘IND C’ from ‘IND AA’ and short-term issuer rating to ‘IND A4’ from ‘IND A1+’, while resolving the Rating Watch Negative (RWN), said a PTI report.

Unitech: Kali Charan Agarwal, an additional Non-executive Independent Director of the company, has resigned, said a report.

HCL Tech: The IT services firm’s Rs 4,000 crore buyback offer will commence on September 18. The company’s shareholders had last month approved the buyback proposal.

