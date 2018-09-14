Stocks in news today: Vedanta, Redington India, EIL, Fortis, NBCC, Cadila

Stocks in news today: Vedanta, Redington India, Engineers India, Fortis, NBCC, Cadila

The domestic stock market indices — Sensex and Nifty — are likely to witness a positive start on Friday following higher Asian markets. SGX Nifty futures, an early indicator of the NSE Nifty 50 index, were trading 50 points, 0.44%, higher at 11,495. Asian shares nudged higher on Friday as moves by the United States and China to resolve a bitter trade dispute and a sharp interest rate hike in crisis-hit Turkey supported global risk appetite, said a Reuters report.

The Indian stock market was closed on Thursday on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Vedanta: Mining baron Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta has discovered natural gas in a Krishna Godavari basin block in the Bay of Bengal.

Redington India: Supply chain solutions provider Redington will offer the newly launched Apple iPhone models iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max at its retail outlets across the country. The models would be sold through 2,500 retail outlets of the company across the country.

Engineers India: State-owned engineering consultancy firm EIL said it will bid to acquire government’s 100% stake in Projects and Development India Ltd (PDIL). It, however, did not give details.

Fortis Healthcare: Former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh said he has decided to withdraw his petition in NCLT against elder brother Malvinder Mohan Singh and ex-Religare chief Sunil Godhwani, as desired by his mother, a PTI report said.

NBCC: NBCC said it will buy out 100% government stake in consultancy firm HSCC for Rs 285 crore.

Cadila: Drug firm Zydus Cadila has received final nod from the US health regulator for Risedronate Sodium delayed-release tablets, used for treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women.

HCL Tech: HCL SSHS (State Street HCL Services) Facility, a joint venture between HCL Technologies and US-based State Street Corporation, has set up an IT centre in Vijayawada and will create around 1,000 jobs.

Voltas: Tata group firm Voltas and its Turkish JV partner Arcelik would invest Rs 1,000 crore in the next four-five years to set up a home appliances plant in Gujarat, and in marketing activities, PTI reported quoting a top company official.

PNB: Punjab National Bank has put nearly two dozen non-performing accounts (NPAs) on sale to recover over Rs 1,320 crore, said a PTI report.

Tata Motors: Tata Motors has launched the automated manual transmission (AMT) version of its compact SUV Nexon in Nepal.