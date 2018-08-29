Stocks in news today: SBI, Jet Airways, Bharti Airtel, Vedanta, IDBI Bank, JSW Steel to be in focus.

​​​
Stocks in news today: The domestic stock market is likely to open on a flat note on Wednesday on the back of mixed cues from the Asian markets. SBI, Jet Airways, Bharti Airtel, Vedanta, IDBI Bank, JSW Steel to be in focus today.

The domestic stock market is likely to open on a flat note on Wednesday on the back of mixed cues from the Asian markets. The SGX Nifty futures index was trading 15.50 points or 0.13% lower on the Singapore Stock Exchange. Asian shares crept marginally higher on Wednesday as optimism over the U.S.-Mexico trade deal was quickly clouded by caution ahead of a looming deadline on tariffs with China, said a Reuters report.

SBI: State Bank of India has proposed to sell 3.89% stake in the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) as part of capital raising exercise.

Jet Airways: Cash-crunched Jet Airways has received an liquidity support of USD 300 million in the form of advance lease incentives and borrowings from domestic banks, said a PTI report.

Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel has received FDI clearance from the government for sale of 20% stake in its DTH arm Bharti Telemedia to Warburg Pincus for USD 350 million, PTI reported quoting sources.

Vedanta: Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd has bagged 41 out of 55 oil and gas exploration blocks offered in India’s maiden open acreage auction. State-owned Oil India Ltd won nine blocks, while Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) managed to win just two.

IDBI Bank: The bank said Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) will buy an additional 7% stake in the bank, a move that will eventually lead to the acquisition of 51% shareholding in the lender.

JSW Steel: Drug major Lupin will move out from the NSE’s benchmark index Nifty 50 from September 28. and will be replaced by JSW Steel, NSE Indices Ltd said in a statement on Tuesday.

NALCO: National Aluminium Company Ltd (NALCO) today said it has pitched for Angul Aluminium Park as a potential area for collaboration with Russia for technology and investment.
Angul Aluminium Park is a joint venture promoted by NALCO and IDCO (Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation).

Lupin: Drug firm Lupin has received approval from the US health regulator to market its generic Gabapentin tablets used for treatment of postherpetic neuralgia in the American market.

Jubilant FoodWorks: The Domino’s Pizza operator in India announced the appointment of Kapil Grover as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Domino’s Pizza.

Tata Motors: Tata Motors will showcase five new public transport vehicles at the bus and coach exhibition, BusWorld India, in Bengaluru starting from today.

