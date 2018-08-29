Stocks in news today: SBI, Jet Airways, Bharti Airtel, Vedanta, IDBI Bank, JSW Steel to be in focus.

The domestic stock market is likely to open on a flat note on Wednesday on the back of mixed cues from the Asian markets. The SGX Nifty futures index was trading 15.50 points or 0.13% lower on the Singapore Stock Exchange. Asian shares crept marginally higher on Wednesday as optimism over the U.S.-Mexico trade deal was quickly clouded by caution ahead of a looming deadline on tariffs with China, said a Reuters report.

Stocks in news today: These stocks will be in focus on August 29, Wednesday:

SBI: State Bank of India has proposed to sell 3.89% stake in the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) as part of capital raising exercise.

Jet Airways: Cash-crunched Jet Airways has received an liquidity support of USD 300 million in the form of advance lease incentives and borrowings from domestic banks, said a PTI report.

Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel has received FDI clearance from the government for sale of 20% stake in its DTH arm Bharti Telemedia to Warburg Pincus for USD 350 million, PTI reported quoting sources.

Vedanta: Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd has bagged 41 out of 55 oil and gas exploration blocks offered in India’s maiden open acreage auction. State-owned Oil India Ltd won nine blocks, while Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) managed to win just two.

IDBI Bank: The bank said Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) will buy an additional 7% stake in the bank, a move that will eventually lead to the acquisition of 51% shareholding in the lender.

JSW Steel: Drug major Lupin will move out from the NSE’s benchmark index Nifty 50 from September 28. and will be replaced by JSW Steel, NSE Indices Ltd said in a statement on Tuesday.

NALCO: National Aluminium Company Ltd (NALCO) today said it has pitched for Angul Aluminium Park as a potential area for collaboration with Russia for technology and investment.

Angul Aluminium Park is a joint venture promoted by NALCO and IDCO (Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation).

Lupin: Drug firm Lupin has received approval from the US health regulator to market its generic Gabapentin tablets used for treatment of postherpetic neuralgia in the American market.

Jubilant FoodWorks: The Domino’s Pizza operator in India announced the appointment of Kapil Grover as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Domino’s Pizza.

Tata Motors: Tata Motors will showcase five new public transport vehicles at the bus and coach exhibition, BusWorld India, in Bengaluru starting from today.