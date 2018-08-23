Stocks in news today: Lupin, UltraTech Cement, Tech Mahindra, HDFC AMC, Adani Power to be in focus

The domestic equity markets are likely to open on a tepid note following shaky Asian markets and flat-to-negative Singapore-traded SGX Nifty, which is an early indicator of NSE Nifty 50 index. Asian shares started cautiously on Thursday as a deadline loomed for fresh U.S. tariffs on China and amid speculation U.S. President Donald Trump’s political position could be threatened by the legal woes of two former advisers, said a Reuters report.

Stocks in news today: These shares will be in focus on August 23, 2018, Thursday:

Lupin: Drug major Lupin has received approval from the US health regulator to market Nudovra tablets, used to prevent pregnancy, in the American market.

UltraTech Cement: Aditya Birla Group firm UltraTech has received an approval from the fair trade regulator Competition Commission for the acquisition of the cement business of Century Textiles and Industries.

Tech Mahindra: IT company Tech Mahindra will acquire Czech Republic-based engineering services firm Inter-Informatics for around Rs 8 crore through a wholly-owned subsidiary, it said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

HDFC AMC: The country’s second-largest mutual fund house HDFC Asset Management Company reported a 25% surge in net profit at Rs 205.26 crore for three months ended June 30 this year.

Adani Power: Adani Power has restored the supply of 2,000 megawatt (MW) since the past 15 days in a major relief to state-run power utility Gujarat Urja Vidyut Nigam (GUVNL), PTI reported quoting a senior government official.

P&G: FMCG major Procter & Gamble (P&G) reported a 42.91% decline in net profit at Rs 44.55 crore for the fourth quarter ended June 30, 2018.

V-Mart: Multi-brand value retailer V-Mart Retail is expanding its sales network and plans to have around 205 stores by the end of this fiscal by adding 35 stores, PTI reported a top company official as saying.