Stocks in news today: L&T, Hero MotoCorp, HDFC, JSW Steel, M&M to be top stocks in focus.

The domestic stock markets opened in the green on Wednesday tracking gains in the global markets. The Sensex scaled a fresh high of 36,928.06 points in early trade on Wednesday. The Nifty of the National Stock Exchange too hit a new 6-month high at 11,148.4 points. The country’s second largest mutual fund firm HDFC AMC’s IPO opens for subscription today.

Stocks in news today: These stocks will be on focus on July 25, 2018:

L&T, Hero MotoCorp: Larsen & Toubro, JSW Steel, Hero MotoCorp, BHEL, Ambuja Cements, Canara Bank, JSW Steel, Oriental Bank of Commerce, PVR and Jubilant FoodWorks are among the companies which will report their first quarter earnings today, July 25.

HDFC: HDFC plans to raise up to Rs 35,000 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis, PTI reported. The board of directors of the mortgage lender will seek approval of shareholders in the ensuing AGM to be held on July 30, and will also declare the financial results for the first quarter ended June 2018.

JSW Steel: JSW Steel hopes to turnaround Monnet Ispat & Energy in an year’s time and merge it with the parent company, PTI reported quoting a top company official.

M&M: Mahindra & Mahindra unveiled its Furio range of trucks on Tuesday and established its presence across all the segments of commercial vehicles. The company invested Rs 600 crore in developing the platform.

ICICI Pru: ICICI Prudential Life Insurance on Tuesday reported a 30.61% year-on-year decline in standalone net profit at Rs 281.64 crore for the June quarter. Its total income for the April-June quarter stood at Rs 5,518 crore, against Rs 4,885 crore in the year-ago period,

registering a growth of 13%, PTI reported.

Radico Khaitan: The company reported 84.46% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 47.37 crore for the first quarter of the current fiscal. Total income from operations stood at Rs 2,118.01 crore during the April-June quarter of 2018-19, Radico Khaitan said in a regulatory filing to BSE.

HDFC AMC IPO opens today: HDFC Asset Management Company, which was open for anchor investors on Tuesday, garnered Rs 732 crore ahead of its debut today. The company’s IPO committee has finalised allocation of 66,53,265 equity shares to 35 anchor investors at Rs 1,100 per scrip, the firm said in a regulatory filing.