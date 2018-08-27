Stocks in news today: Jet Airways, RITES, Reliance, Tata Motors, GAIL, JK Paper among top shares to track

The domestic equity market opened at fresh new highs on Monday tracking positive global cues. The Sensex scaled a record high of 38,511.22 points in opening trade, while the NSE rose to a fresh high of 11,631.85 points. Asian shares rose early on Monday, taking support from Wall Street’s gains on Friday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said a gradual approach to raising rates was best to protect the U.S. economy and job growth, said a Reuters report.

Stocks in news today: These are the top stocks to track on August 27, Monday

Jet Airways, RITES: Jet Airways and RITES will declare their June quarter results today.

Reliance Industries: Richest Indian Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries has raised stake in Genesis Colors Ltd by just over 3% to 49.46% for Rs 8.32 crore. The firm’s subsidiary, Reliance Brands Ltd “purchased an additional 3.07% equity holding in Genesis Colors Ltd (GCL) for about Rs 8.32 crore, taking its total stake in GCL to 49.46%,” RIL said in a regulatory filing.

Tata Motors: Auto major Tata Motors has rolled out 1500th unit of Safari Storme GS800 meant for the Indian Armed Forces from its Pune-based facility.

RCom: Debt-laden Reliance Communications has sought shareholders’ approval to enhance the company’s borrowing limits to up to Rs 50,000 crore to meet its capital requirements.

Reliance Naval and Engineering: Anil D Ambani has resigned as director of the company.

JK Paper: Some of the contract workers at JK Paper Mills (JKPM) at Rayagada district in Odisha, have resorted to illegal and unlawful stoppage of work, which has resulted in disruption of production.

GAIL: State gas utility GAIL India Ltd will launch a new portal today to allow anyone to hire its vast pipeline network for transporting natural gas as it makes last-ditch attempt to ward off breaking of the company, PTI reported people saying in the know of the development.

Fortis Healthcare: Fortis Healthcare Ltd and RHT Health Trust have agreed to extend the last date for the acquisition of the entire portfolio of assets of the Singapore listed entity.