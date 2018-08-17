Stocks in news today: Jet Airways, Kotak Bank, MCX, Maruti, TCS shares to be in focus.

The domestic equity markets opened in higher on Friday, with the benchmark BSE Sensex surging over 280 points to scale a high of 37,945.75 in early morning trade. The Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange edged higher almost 80 points to touch 11,464.05 points. Asian shares outside Japan recovered from a one-year low after news late Thursday that a Chinese delegation will meet U.S. representatives later this month, sparking hopes that they might resolve an escalating trade war between the countries, said a Reuters report. A sustained recovery in the Turkish Lira also aided sentiment, it added.

Jet Airways: The company informed the stock exchanges that it will announce its results for the first quarter ended June on August 27.

Kotak Bank: Kotak Mahindra Bank plans to open over 100 branches to take the network to 1,500 from the existing 1,391 by the end of the current fiscal, PTI reported quoting a senior official. The bank’s senior executive vice-president, Puneet Kapoor said they are in the process of setting up a branch in Dubai International Financial Centre.

MCX: The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) to set up bullion spot exchange.

Maruti Suzuki: The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India hiked prices of its vehicles by up to Rs 6,100 in order to partially offset increase in commodity and distribution costs and adverse foreign exchange rates. The price change varies across models and is up to Rs 6,100 (ex-showroom Delhi), the company said in a statement.

TCS: Tata Consultancy Services has signed a new agreement with Scotland based Improvement Service to deliver further digital transformation to Scottish Households.

Sun Pharma: The pharmaceutical company received approval from the US health regulator for CEQUA (cyclosporine ophthalmic solution), used to increase tear production in patients with keratoconjunctivitis sicca (dry eye).

Vedanta: Vedanta on Thursday said it is yet to receive notification from the Madras High Court on the latter issuing notice to the group’s Sterlite Copper plant on a petition seeking Rs 750 crore compensation and asserted that it will evaluate further course of action upon study of the same, said a PTI report.