Stocks in news today: Infosys, BOI, Hindalco, Wipro, Yes Bank

The domestic equity market indices — Sensex and Nifty — are likely to open in the negative territory on Monday following weak Asian markets. SGX Nifty futures index, an early indicator of the NSE Nifty 50 index, was trading 55 points, 0.48%, lower at 11,491.50. Most Asian share markets slipped on Monday amid reports Washington was about to announce a new round of tariffs on Chinese imports, setting the stage for possible reprisals by Beijing, said a Reuters report.

Stocks in news today: These shares will be in focus on September 17, Monday

Infosys: The company announced a definitive agreement to acquire Fluido, the leading Salesforce advisor and consulting partner in Nordics and a recognized leader in cloud consulting, implementation and training services.

Bank of India: State-run Bank of India is looking to raise nearly Rs 1,000 crore through selling stake in some of its non-core assets and real estate properties.

Hindalco: Aditya Birla Group flagship Hindalco Industries will seek shareholders’ approval for the issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis for aggregating Rs 6,000 crore at its forthcoming annual general meeting (AGM) next week.

Wipro: The company announced an agreement to jointly offer appraisal management platform systems to customers in the financial services space. These include banks, mortgage/lending companies, credit unions, underwriting and appraisal management companies, it said in a regulatory filing.

Yes Bank: Private sector lender Yes Bank said it will raise up to Rs 3,042 crore by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds.

IPO watch: Railways engineering and construction firm Ircon International and defence shipbuilder Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers will come out with their IPOs this month, which could together fetch about Rs 815 crore to the exchequer.

Reliance Infrastructure: RInfra said its consortium has submitted bank guarantees worth Rs 735 crore to Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) for Versova-Bandra Sea Link project.

Ashok Leyland: Hinduja group’s flagship company Ashok Leyland Friday said it has bagged another order from Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) for the supply of 200 buses.

Kwality: Kwality Ltd’s net profit saw steep fall to Rs 1.04 crore during the first quarter of the 2018-19 financial year, on poor sales.