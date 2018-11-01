Stocks in news today: HDFC, HPCL, Marico, L&T, Coal India, Bosch, Vedanta, Fortis

Stocks in news today: HDFC, HPCL, Marico, LT, Coal India, Bosch, Vedanta, Fortis

Stock market today: The Sensex and Nifty are likely to open higher on Thursday tracking positive global cues. Asian stocks rose on Thursday as bruised investor sentiment got some relief from another robust Wall Street session, while the pound rallied on a report Britain has secured a deal that would give its financial services firms continued access to European markets after Brexit, according to a Reuters report.

HDFC, HPCL: Among the Nifty companies, HDFC and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation are likely to announce their quarterly corporate earnings today. Other companies include Berger Paints, DLF, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare, Godrej Properties, Essel Propack, IIFL Holdings, Marico, Mahindra Logistics, Parag Milk, Somany Ceramics, Sundaram Finance, Tata Communications, Thomas Cook India and Welspun Corp.

L&T: Larsen and Toubro (L&T) reported a 28.36% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,593.41 crore for the quarter ended September on strong order inflows.

Bosch: Auto components major Bosch Wednesday said its board will meet next week to consider a share buyback proposal.

Vedanta: Metals and mining giant Vedanta reported a 34.32% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,343 crore for the July-September quarter due to higher finance cost and expenses.

Fortis Healthcare: Competition watchdog CCI has approved Malaysia-based IHH Healthcare’s proposed acquisition of Fortis Healthcare and Fortis Malar Hospital.

Coal India: Coal India share sale kicked off for a smooth sail on Wednesday as institutional investors put in bids worth Rs 4,300 crore and over-subscribed the shares reserved for them. Institutional investors put in bids for 15.84 crore shares or 1.06 times the shares reserved for institutional buyers, as per data available with NSE.