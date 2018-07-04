Stocks in news today: Fortis Healthcare, Dena Bank, Kwality, Dena Bank, IDBI Bank

The domestic equity markets are likely to open in the negative on Wednesday tracking broadly mixed global markets.

The domestic equity markets are likely to open in the negative on Wednesday tracking broadly mixed global markets. SGX Nifty Futures, the early indicator of NSE Nifty, was trading 0.34% lower at 10,696 on Singapore Exchange on Wednesday.

These stocks will be in focus today:

Fortis Healthcare: Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare Berhad on Tuesday made a fresh binding offer to the company’s board. The offer is valid till July 16, 2018. On Tuesday, The shares of Fortis Healthcare jumped nearly 10%.

Dena Bank: As part of the public sector banks’ strategy to hive-off non-core assets, the bank will sell a cumulative 60,50,000 shares in three entities, including SIDBI, PTI reported.

Vedanta: Vedanta’s board has approved the company’s plans to raise up to Rs 1,500 crore in one or more tranches through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs), it informed the bourses in a regulatory filing.

Kwality: The company said that the Board has deferred decision on buyback, bonus issue.

IDBI Bank: IDBI Bank officers have opposed the proposed 51% acquisition of the bank’s stake by LIC, saying this is a clear move to privatise it, bypassing the assurance given to Parliament, reported PTI.

Shree Cement: Shree Cement has incorporated two step-down subsidiaries in Dubai International Financial Centre, which would act as investment companies for the group. Shree Global FZE, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company in Jebel Ali Free Zone, Dubai, has incorporated Shree Enterprises Management and Shree International Holding.