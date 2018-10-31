Stocks in news today: Coal India, Dr. Reddy’s Lab, LT, Vedanta, PNB, Bank of Baroda, IL&FS Transportation to be in focus

Stock market today: The Sensex and Nifty are likely to open in the positive territory on Wednesday tracking strong cues from the global markets. Asian stocks pulled away from 20-month lows following a rebound on Wall Street, although investors remained cautious after an October month that saw sharp downturns across global equity markets, according to a Reuters report.

Stocks in news today: Here are the top stocks to track on October 31, Wednesday

Dr Reddy’s Lab: The US health regulator has issued eight observations to Dr Reddy’s Laboratories after inspecting its formulations plant at Duvvada, Visakhapatnam.

Coal India: The government will launch an OFS programme today to sell 3% stake in PSU major Coal India at a floor price of Rs 266 a share, which is expected to fetch about Rs 5,000 crore to the exchequer. Further, the government will have an option to retain an over-subscription of an additional 6% stake in the company, which will take the total stake on offer to 9%.

LT, Vedanta, Tata Motors: Among major Nifty companies, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Motors and Vedanta are expected to declare their corporate earnings today. Other companies include Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Balrampur Chini Mills, Canara Bank, Castrol India, Dabur, Escorts, Lupin, Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management, Syndicate Bank and United Spirits.

PNB: SEBI has exempted the government from making an open offer to the shareholders of Punjab National Bank (PNB) following the proposed equity infusion that will hike its stake in the state-owned lender by nearly 6%.

Bank of Baroda: State-owned Bank of Baroda has reported an increase of 19.7% in September quarter profit at Rs 425.38 crore as it marginally improved the NPA position.

Tech Mahindra: IT firm Tech Mahindra a 27.2% rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,064.3 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

IL&FS Transportation: IL&FS Transportation Network, an entity of the crippled IL&FS group, has again defaulted on interest payments on six of its NCDs, payments of which were due between October 29 and 30, 2018. Total interest payment due was about Rs 7.11 crore.