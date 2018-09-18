Stocks in news today: BoB, Dena Bank, Infosys, Vijaya Bank, Idea Cellular, IOC, BPCL

​​​
Stocks in news today: The domestic stock market is likely to witness a weak start on Tuesday tracking a negative trend in the global markets. BoB, Dena Bank, Infosys, Vijaya Bank, Idea Cellular, IOC, BPCL are top stocks to track in today's session.

September 18, 2018
The domestic stock market is likely to witness a weak start on Tuesday tracking a negative trend in the global markets. U.S. stock futures and Asian shares fell on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he will impose tariffs at 10% on an additional $200 billion worth of Chinese imports, in a sharp escalation of the trade conflict between the world’s two biggest economies, said a Reuters report. SGX Nifty futures index, an early indicator of the NSE Nifty 50 index, was trading 20 points, 0.18%, lower at 11,369.50.

BoB, Dena Bank, Vijaya Bank: The government said state-owned Bank of Baroda, Vijaya Bank, and Dena Bank will be merged to create the country’s third-largest lender as part of efforts to revive credit and economic growth.

Idea Cellular: Telecom operator Vodafone Idea Limited will merge Aditya Birla Telecom Ltd, which holds 11.15% stake in telecom infrastructure firm Indus Towers, with it. The amalgamation will give Vodafone Idea direct shareholding in Indus Towers and take a call on monetisation of the stake held by ABTL following simplification in the corporate structure.

Oriental Bank of Commerce: Rating agency Icra has downgraded the long-term ratings of state-run OBC’s borrowing programme to A+ from AA-, with a negative outlook, on weak financial performances and high NPA level.

IOC, BPCL: Oil regulator PNGRB has declared the final list of winners of city gas retailing licences that had billionaire Gautam Adani’s group, state-owned Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Torrent Gas as the big winner, reported PTI.

Infosys: Infosys has doubled its investment in US-based software firm TidalScale by putting in an additional $1.5 million (around Rs 11 crore) through the Infosys Innovation Fund.

Godrej Consumer: FMCG major Godrej Consumer said a board committee has approved allotment of one bonus equity share for every two equity shares held by company shareholders. In a BSE filing on Monday, the firm said it will allot Rs 34.07 crore fully paid-up bonus equity shares to existing shareholders.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company: The company has secured over Rs 1,000 crore funding from Asian Development Bank by issuing bonds to the multi-lateral funding agency.

IPO watch: The initial public offer of railways engineering and construction firm Ircon International was subscribed 29% on the first day of bidding on Monday.

