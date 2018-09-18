Stocks in news today: BoB, Dena Bank, Infosys, Vijaya Bank, Idea Cellular, IOC, BPCL

The domestic stock market is likely to witness a weak start on Tuesday tracking a negative trend in the global markets. U.S. stock futures and Asian shares fell on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he will impose tariffs at 10% on an additional $200 billion worth of Chinese imports, in a sharp escalation of the trade conflict between the world’s two biggest economies, said a Reuters report. SGX Nifty futures index, an early indicator of the NSE Nifty 50 index, was trading 20 points, 0.18%, lower at 11,369.50.

BoB, Dena Bank, Vijaya Bank: The government said state-owned Bank of Baroda, Vijaya Bank, and Dena Bank will be merged to create the country’s third-largest lender as part of efforts to revive credit and economic growth.

Idea Cellular: Telecom operator Vodafone Idea Limited will merge Aditya Birla Telecom Ltd, which holds 11.15% stake in telecom infrastructure firm Indus Towers, with it. The amalgamation will give Vodafone Idea direct shareholding in Indus Towers and take a call on monetisation of the stake held by ABTL following simplification in the corporate structure.

Oriental Bank of Commerce: Rating agency Icra has downgraded the long-term ratings of state-run OBC’s borrowing programme to A+ from AA-, with a negative outlook, on weak financial performances and high NPA level.

IOC, BPCL: Oil regulator PNGRB has declared the final list of winners of city gas retailing licences that had billionaire Gautam Adani’s group, state-owned Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Torrent Gas as the big winner, reported PTI.

Infosys: Infosys has doubled its investment in US-based software firm TidalScale by putting in an additional $1.5 million (around Rs 11 crore) through the Infosys Innovation Fund.

Godrej Consumer: FMCG major Godrej Consumer said a board committee has approved allotment of one bonus equity share for every two equity shares held by company shareholders. In a BSE filing on Monday, the firm said it will allot Rs 34.07 crore fully paid-up bonus equity shares to existing shareholders.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company: The company has secured over Rs 1,000 crore funding from Asian Development Bank by issuing bonds to the multi-lateral funding agency.

IPO watch: The initial public offer of railways engineering and construction firm Ircon International was subscribed 29% on the first day of bidding on Monday.