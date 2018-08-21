Stocks in news today: Apollo Tyres, Reliance Infra, HCL Tech, Magma Fincorp to be in focus.

Stocks in news today: The domestic equity markets are expected to open on a flat note on Tuesday following subdued cues from the Asian markets. Asian stocks were capped and the dollar dipped on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump accused China and Europe of manipulating their currencies and said he was “not thrilled” with the Federal Reserve for hiking interest rates, said a Reuters report. On Monday, the headline indices of the Indian equity markets — Sensex and Nifty — closing at fresh new levels. The Sensex closed 330.87 points or 0.87% higher at a new high of 38,278.75 points. The Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange closed above the 11,500-level for the first time ever at a record level of 11,551.75 points, up 81 points or 0.71%.

Apollo Tyres: Apollo Tyres on Monday said that production at its two plants in Kerala has been disrupted due to the floods in the state. Production operations of the company’s plants located at Perambra and Kalamassery, Kerala have been disrupted due to the floods, the company said in a BSE filing.

Reliance Infra: Reliance Group on Monday said its Chairman Anil Ambani has written to Congress president Rahul Gandhi on the Rafale fighter jet deal saying his party has been “misinformed, misdirected and misled” by “malicious vested interests and corporate rivals” on the issue, according to a PTI report. Ambani had first written to Gandhi on the issue in December.

HCL Tech: Shareholders of HCL Technologies have approved a proposal to buyback shares worth Rs 4,000 crore. The IT services major said that 99.59% shareholders had voted in favour of the proposal.

Magma Fincorp: Non-banking finance company (NBFC) Magma Fincorp reported a 75% rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 68 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. Magma said its disbursements during the quarter grew 25% to Rs 1,840 crore during June quarter of 2018-19, as against Rs 1,473 crore a year ago.

ICICI Lombard: The leading private sector non-life insurance company has launched India’s first Artificial intelligence (AI) based technology to facilitate instant health insurance claims approval, it said in a regulatory filing to the BSE on Monday.