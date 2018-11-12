Stocks in news: Tata Motors, Titan, RCom, Coal India, Eicher Motors, Jet Airways, Amara Raja to track today

Stocks in news: Tata Motors, Titan, RCom, Coal India, Eicher Motors, Jet Airways, Amara Raja top shares to track today.

Stocks in news: Sensex and Nifty are likely to open on a lower note today tracking weakness in the Asian markets. SGX Nifty futures were trading 19.50 points or 0.18% lower on the Singapore Exchange indicating a negative start for the NSE Nifty 50. Asian shares fell on Monday, extending weakness in global equity markets at the end of last week as soft Chinese economic data and falling oil prices rekindled anxiety about the outlook for world growth, said a Reuters report.

Stocks in news today: Track these stocks in trade today, November 12

Tata Motors: Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover reported a decline of 4.6% in total retail sales at 44,282 units in October.

Titan: Titan reported a net profit growth of 2.9% year on year at Rs 314.4 crore for the September quarter.

RCom: Reliance Communications has settled a case with the Securities and Exchange board of India (Sebi) for alleged non-cooperation with credit rating agencies and debenture trustees in violation of listing norms.The company, part of the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group, settled the case after paying Rs 62.4 lakh towards settlement charges, Sebi said in an order on Friday.

Coal India, Eicher Motors: Coal India and Eicher Motors are the Nifty companies that are expected to announce their Q2 results today. Among other companies are Jet Airways, Union Bank of India, Apex Frozen Foods, Bank of India, Aurobindo Pharma, Britannia Industries, NALCO, Jamna Auto Industries, JK Paper, Mcleod Russel India, NMDC, Oil India, Quick Heal Technologies, UCO Bank and Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers.

Jet Airways: Jet Airways on Friday said independent director Vikram Singh Mehta has put in his papers due to “time constraints” and other obligations.

Amara Raja Batteries: Amara Raja Batteries on Friday reported a decline of 5.49% in its standalone net profit at Rs 120.23 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2018.