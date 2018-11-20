Stocks in news: Jet Airways, Yes Bank, HEG, OIL, Fortis Malar Hospitals

November 20, 2018

Sensex and Nifty -- the benchmark indices of the domestic stock markets -- are likely to start lower tracking weak global cues. SGX Nifty futures were trading around 37 points lower on the Singapore Exchange, indicating a negative start for the NSE Nifty 50.

Sensex and Nifty — the benchmark indices of the domestic stock markets — are likely to start lower tracking weak global cues. SGX Nifty futures were trading around 37 points lower on the Singapore Exchange, indicating a negative start for the NSE Nifty 50.

Jet Airways: The pilots of Jet Airways have threatened not to perform additional duties from next month if their salary dues were not cleared by November 30, PTI reported citing an airline source.

Yes Bank: In a third resignation from the Yes Bank board, independent director R. Chandrashekhar put in his papers, the private sector lender said in regulatory filing on Monday.

HEG: The company’s board will meet on November 26 to consider the proposal for buyback of equity shares.

OIL: Oil India board on Monday said it will meet on December 3 to consider a buyback proposal. The board also approved raising goreihn currency debt securities worth Rs 4,000 crore.

Fortis Malar Hospitals: Chief Financial Officer Vijayasarathy Desikan has resigned from his position, the company informed.

