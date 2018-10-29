Stocks in news: ICICI Bank, BPCL, HDFC AMC, Cox & Kings, Axis Bank among top stocks to track today.

Stocks in news today: Sensex and Nifty are likely to open on a positive note on Monday tracking a mild recovery in the Asian markets. The SGX Nifty was trading higher by 0.49% on the Singapore Exchange, indicating a positive start for the NSE Nifty 50 in India. Asian shares have bounced from last week’s steep declines on Monday, though sentiment remained fragile amid heightened worries about corporate earnings and a slowdown in global economic growth, said a Reuters report. Oil prices were stable.

Stocks in news: Here are the top stocks to track today, 29 October 2018:

ICICI Bank: ICICI Bank came out with a strong set of numbers after markets hours on Friday, posting a net profit of Rs 908.88 crore on a standalone basis as compared to last year, which was much better than the quarter ago’s Rs 120 crore loss. The bank’s core net interest income rose 12.4% to Rs 6,418 crore on an eight-quarter high credit growth of 15.7% and a 0.10% expansion in the net interest margin at 3.33% on a blended basis.

BPCL, HDFC AMC: Among the Nifty companies, Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) will come out with its quarterly earnings today. Other companies include HDFC Asset Management Company, Coffee Day Enterprises, Tata Power Company, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Just Dial, Colgate Palmolive, LIC Housing Finance, Century Textiles & Industries, Vijaya Bank and Union Bank of India.

Cox & Kings: Travel company Cox & Kings has entered into an agreement to sell its education business to UK-based investor Midlothian Capital Partners (MCP) for Rs 4,387 crore.

Axis Bank: Axis Bank has sold 4.95% stake in National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) to its peer HDFC Bank for a consideration of Rs 163.34 crore. Post the sale, Axis Bank would be left with 0.05% holding in NSDL, the lender said in a filing on Friday.

India Cements: India Cements Ltd has agreed to acquire Springway Mining at a total consideration of Rs 182.89 crore to set up a cement plant in Madhya Pradesh.

Reliance Industries: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani has won oil regulator PNGRB’s approval for selling his loss-making east-west natural gas pipeline to Canadian investor Brookfield, PTI reported citing a top official. Ambani’s Reliance Gas Transportation Infrastructure Ltd, which later changed the name to East West Pipeline Ltd (EWPL), a decade back built a 1,400-kilometer pipeline from Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh to Bharuch in Gujarat to transport natural gas discovered in a KG basin block operated by his flagship firm Reliance Industries.

Yes Bank: Yes Bank Friday said the panel looking for a successor to MD and CEO Rana Kapoor has the finalised potential candidate profile.

Reliance Nippon AMC: Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management (RNAM) has filed draft papers with capital markets watchdog Sebi for the fourth tranche of CPSE Exchange Traded Fund.

JSW Steel: Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel said it will pump in USD 150 million (approximately Rs 1,000 crore) in the first tranche to set up its new steel facility in Texas, US.