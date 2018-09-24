Stocks in news: DHFL, IL&FS Transportation, Biocon, Tata Steel, Usha Martin, RIL, Infosys

The domestic stock market indices — Sensex and Nifty — are likely to open on a lower note on Monday tracking negative SGX Nifty futures which were trading 24.50 points, or 0.22%, lower at 11,196.50 on the Singapore Exchange. Asia shares eased in holiday-thinned trading on Monday and the safe haven yen gained as China cancelled upcoming tariff talks with the United States, while oil prices jumped after top producers including Russia ruled out boosting crude output, said a Reuters report.

DHFL: DHFL said it proposes to reduce exposure to commercial paper (CP) as part of overall borrowing plan and increase hedging activity, days after the shares of the company tumbled up to 42% on massive selling over fears of a liquidity crisis.

IL&FS Transportation: The company has moved its chief financial officer, Dilip Bhatia, to the position of chief strategy officer, in order to focus on divestment of assets and other strategic initiatives.

Biocon: Biotechnology major Biocon and pharma firm Mylan said European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has issued a positive opinion recommending approval for their pegfilgrastim biosimilar, Fulphila.

Tata Steel, Usha Martin: Tata Steel will acquire the steel business of Usha Martin Limited (UML) for Rs 4,300-4,700 crore.

Reliance Industries: Reliance Jio has entered into a five-year partnership pact with Star India to live-stream T20, ODI, test cricket matches on its JioTV app. Reliance Industries Limited has signed an agreement in this regard with Star India Pvt Ltd, Reliance Jio said in a statement.

Infosys: The company has partnered with Google Cloud to develop Data NZative Intelligent Enterprise, said a Reuters report.