Stocks in news: Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, DHFL, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Yes Bank, NTPC

Stocks in news: Track these stocks in trade today, 21 November 2018.

Weak cues from both the global stocks and commodities markets are likely to prompt a negative start for the Sensex and Nifty on Wednesday. SGX Nifty futures were trading over 100 points lower on the Singapore Exchange, indicating a negative start for the NSE Nifty 50. We take a look at the major stocks that are likely to make news today.

Stocks in news: Track these stocks in trade today, 21 November, 2018

Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank: Bank of Baroda said it has agreed to sell 4% stake in Clearing Corporation of India (CCIL) to HDFC Bank for an aggregate sum of Rs 124 crore.

Reliance Industries: Reliance Jio Infocomm has launched VoLTE based inbound international roaming between India and Japan, with which it has become India’s first 4G mobile operator to provide VoLTE based international roaming services in India, the company said in a statement.

Yes Bank: MD and CEO Rana Kapoor is in talks with co-promoter Madhu Kapur for mutual resolution, the bank said in a statement late on Tuesday.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: A court ruling has allowed Dr Reddy’s Laboratories to sell a generic version of Indivior PLC’s opioid treatment drug Suboxone in the US.

DHFL: Dewan Housing Finance Corporation is expected to come out with its quarterly results today.

NTPC: NTPC has tied up with online cab aggregators Ola, Lithium, Shuttl, Bikxie, Bounce, Electrie and Zoom Car for setting up public charging infrastructure for electric vehicles, the company said in a statement.