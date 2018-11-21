Stocks in news: Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, DHFL, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Yes Bank, NTPC

By: | Updated: November 21, 2018 8:57 AM

Weak cues from both the global stocks and commodities markets are likely to prompt a negative start for the Sensex and Nifty on Wednesday. Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, DHFL, Dr Reddy's Labs, Yes Bank, NTPC top stocks to track today.

Stocks in news: Track these stocks in trade today, 21 November 2018.

Weak cues from both the global stocks and commodities markets are likely to prompt a negative start for the Sensex and Nifty on Wednesday. SGX Nifty futures were trading over 100 points lower on the Singapore Exchange, indicating a negative start for the NSE Nifty 50. We take a look at the major stocks that are likely to make news today.

Stocks in news: Track these stocks in trade today, 21 November, 2018

Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank: Bank of Baroda said it has agreed to sell 4% stake in Clearing Corporation of India (CCIL) to HDFC Bank for an aggregate sum of Rs 124 crore.

Reliance Industries: Reliance Jio Infocomm has launched VoLTE based inbound international roaming between India and Japan, with which it has become India’s first 4G mobile operator to provide VoLTE based international roaming services in India, the company said in a statement.

Yes Bank: MD and CEO Rana Kapoor is in talks with co-promoter Madhu Kapur for mutual resolution, the bank said in a statement late on Tuesday.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: A court ruling has allowed Dr Reddy’s Laboratories to sell a generic version of Indivior PLC’s opioid treatment drug Suboxone in the US.

DHFL: Dewan Housing Finance Corporation is expected to come out with its quarterly results today.

NTPC: NTPC has tied up with online cab aggregators Ola, Lithium, Shuttl, Bikxie, Bounce, Electrie and Zoom Car for setting up public charging infrastructure for electric vehicles, the company said in a statement.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Stocks in news: Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, DHFL, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Yes Bank, NTPC
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
RAIL TALES
Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition