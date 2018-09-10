Stocks in news: Axis Bank, Jet Airways, Gitanjali Gems, Kwality, HDFC Life to be in focus today

The domestic stock market indices — Sensex and Nifty — witnessed a gap down start on Monday following weak cues from the global markets. SGX Nifty futures, an early indicator of the NSE Nifty 50 index, were trading 50.50 points, or 0.43%, lower at 11,584.50 on the Singapore Exchange, indicating a gap-down start for the Nifty50. Asian shares started the week in the red on Monday, faltering for the eighth straight day while the dollar held on to recent gains as U.S. President Donald Trump raised the stakes in the heated trade dispute with China, said a Reuters report.

Axis Bank: Amitabh Chaudhry has been appointed the Managing Director & CEO of Axis Bank from January 1, 2019 for a period of three years.

Jet Airways: The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has given security clearance for the appointment of Sharad Sharma as an independent director on the board of the company. He was appointed as an Independent Director at the AGM of the company held in August.

Gitanjali Gems, Kwality, Electrosteel Steels: The National Stock Exchange has issued notices to 36 firms, including Gitanjali Gems and ABG Shipyard, for not submitting their financial results for the June 2018 quarter within the prescribed time limit, according to the Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. The firms also include Kwality Ltd, Unitech, Amtek Auto, Electrosteel Steels, Moser-Baer (I) Ltd, SRS, JVL Agro Industries, Bharati Defence and Infrastructure and Shilpi Cable Technologies.

ICICI Bank: Sebi may soon summon ICICI Bank’s on-leave CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband with regard to a probe into alleged regulatory lapses with regard to his business dealings, PTI reported officials as saying.

HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company: HDFC Life has simplified the claim settlement process for life and health policies for customers in the flood-affected Kerala state.

IL&FS Transportation: Rating agency ICRA Sunday downgraded loan and debentures of infrastructure financing firm IL&FS to ‘default risk’ citing liquidity pressure on the group on the back of sizeable repayment obligations.

Yes Bank: Yes Bank aims to grow its retail loan book by 75% to around Rs 56,000 crore in the next two years, PTI reported quoting a top company official.

RIL: Reliance Retail has purchased 16.31% stake in readymade garment wholesaler and retailer Genesis Colors Ltd (GCL) for Rs 34.80 crore, Reliance Industries said.