Stocks in focus: Vodafone Idea, SBI Card, IRCTC, Rail Vikas Nigam, Future Retail, PVR

A host of factors such as developments around India-China border tensions, news flow related to COVID-19 vaccine, retail and wholesale inflation data and other global cues are set to sway market sentiment today. SGX Nifty suggested a muted opening for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 on Monday in early trade. Nifty futures were trading 24.75 points or 0.22 per cent higher at 11,491.80 on Singaporean Exchange. Investors will also focus on the broader markets after the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday, directed multi-cap funds to invest at least 25 per cent of their corpuses each in large-cap stocks, mid-caps and small-cap stocks. Besides, market participants will also react to IIP data released after market hours on Friday.

Stock to watch today:

Future Retail, PVR, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise: A total of 446 companies including Future Retail, HUDCO, PVR, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, Jaypee Infratech, MMTC, NBCC (India), PC Jeweller, Raymond, SAIL and SREI Infrastructure Finance are scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings today.

Vodafone Idea: The telecom major which has been rebranded as Vi, has become the co-sponsor of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The company informed that it has acquired the co-sponsorship rights of live broadcast of T-20 premier league.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd: RVNL reported a 20.60 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 140.98 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal. Its total consolidated total income rose to Rs 2,967 crore as compared to Rs 2,898 crore in the year-ago period.

SBI Card: SBI Card is in the process of enrolling “delinquent” customers, who did not repay after the end of the moratorium, in the RBI restructuring scheme or its own repayment plan to provide them more time for repayments, PTI reported citing a top company official as saying.

MOIL: Manganese ore mining firm MOIL Ltd is working on multiple new projects worth cumulatively Rs 581 crore at its mines in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, according to its annual report. The company is aiming to complete these projects by August 2021, the miner said in its Annual Report 2019-20.

IRCTC: IRCTC posted a loss at Rs 24.6 crore in the April-June quarter of the current fiscal hurt by the coronavirus-led lockdown. The company reported a profit of Rs 72.33 crore a year-ago period.