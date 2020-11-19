  • MORE MARKET STATS

Stocks in focus: TCS, Hero MotoCorp, Pfizer, BPCL, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Wipro

By: |
November 19, 2020 8:29 AM

Sensex ended Wednesday’s trading session above 44,000 points and the 50-stock Nifty closed above 12,900 levels, their highest closing levels.

multibagger stocksMidcap and Smallcap indices have outperformed the benchmarks so far this week.

Sensex ended Wednesday’s trading session above 44,000 points and the 50-stock Nifty closed above 12,900 levels. Both the benchmark indices closed at such high levels for the first time ever as they continue to scale higher and break records every day. Midcap and Smallcap indices have outperformed the benchmarks so far this week and are expected to continue to do so in the coming trading sessions. With equity markets at a high and valuations stretched, analysts believe it is time to trade stock specific.

Hero MotoCorp: The company on Wednesday said that during the festive season retail sales were more than 14 lakh units. This has enabled Hero MotoCorp to reduce the vehicle stocks at its dealerships to less than four weeks, the lowest ever post-festive inventory. 

Related News

TCS: IT major TCS announced that the buyback of 5,33,33,333 fully paid-up equity shares at Rs 3,000 per equity share for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 16,000 crore has been approved. 

Lakshmi Vilas Bank: Shares of the troubled lender are expected to tank yet again after RBI proposed to write-off its equity share capital on merger with DBS Bank India. A moratorium has also been placed on withdrawals from the bank.

BPCL: The Government is looking to sell its entire stake in the state-run refinery BPCL. Vedanta Group on Wednesday confirmed that it is among those who have submitted their bids for the offer. Vedanta has said that its EoI is exploratory in nature. The Government of India is selling its 52.98% stake in BPCL.

Pfizer: The US-arm of Pfizer said that post the phase three trials of its covid-19 vaccine the efficacy of the vaccine is at 95%. 

Wipro: On Wednesday Wipro announced that it has fixed Friday, December 11 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the entitlement and the names of equity shareholders who are eligible to participate in the buyback. Wipro announced a buyback of Rs 9,500 crore.

Larsen & Toubro: The engineering major said that it has been awarded the biggest order ever for its Construction and Mining Equipment Businesses. The order is to supply 46 units of Komatsu Mining Equipment to Tata Steel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Stocks in focus TCS Hero MotoCorp Pfizer BPCL Lakshmi Vilas Bank Wipro
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open with losses; Vedanta Group submits EoI for govt’s stake in BPCL
2Sebi moves Supreme Court seeking Rs 62,603-crore deposit from Sahara Group
3SOPA urges oil ministry to ensure smooth supply of hexane