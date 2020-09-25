Stocks in focus: SBI Life Insurance, Divis Lab, RIL, Bharti Airtel Vodafone Idea, TCS, Tata Steel

A host of factors such stock specific action, trends in COVID-19 cases, oil prices, rupee trajectory, farmers' protest and other global cues will the guide the share markets today.

Suggesting a positive opening for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 for Friday, Nifty futures were trading 68.25 points or 0.63 per cent up at 10,908.20 on Singaporean Exchange. A host of factors such as stock-specific action, trends in COVID-19 cases, oil prices, rupee trajectory, farmers’ protest and other global cues will guide the share markets today. Yesterday, headline indices witnessed their biggest single-day drop in over four months. “The looming uncertainty over the stimulus package in the US combined with the issue of rising COVID cases worldwide has raised concerns over the economic recovery. And, it may deteriorate further if the virus situation results in partial lockdown,” said Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Stocks in focus today:

SBI Life Insurance, Divis Lab: SBI Life Insurance and Divis Laboratories will enter benchmark index Nifty 50 from September 25, while Bharti Infratel and Zee Entertainment Enterprises will be dropped from the Nifty 50, NSE Indices, a subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange.

Reliance Industries: RIL’s digital arm Reliance Jio has added nearly 45 lakh customers in June 2020, according to the TRAI’s data. During the month, Jio gained 44.9 lakh subscribers, propping up its wireless customer base to 39.7 crore.

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea: According to TRAI data, Airtel has lost 48.2 lakh users, while Vodafone Idea (VI) lost 11.3 lakh users in June 2020. In the mobile category, Airtel lost 11.3 lakh users and its subscribe base stood at 31.6 crore subscribers in June. VIL’s subscriber base fell by 48.2 lakh during the month to 30.5 crore, according to PTI report.

TCS: Tata Consultancy Services has partnered with maurices, a women’s fashion-apparel retail chain in the US and Canada, to help create a new flexible and scalable IT landscape for the latter. TCS will help maurices build a brand-new data analytics platform with extensive reporting features.

Dixon Technologies, Max Life Insurance: Max Life Insurance Company sold 65,000 shares of Dixon Technologies at Rs 8,402.01 per share. While The Vanguard Group Inc A/C Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund A Series Of V I E I F bought 64,452 shares of the company at Rs 8,402 per share.

Tata Steel: Tata Steel has joined the Responsible Steel TM, the industry’s first global multi-stakeholder standard and certification initiative. The initiative helps its members achieve their sustainability goals by providing an independent certification standard and programme through a process that aims to align with the ISEAL Codes of Good Practice.

ZEEL: Over 49 lakh shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises were bought by Integrated Core Strategies (Asia) PTE at Rs 190.53 per share, according to the NSE bulk data deals.