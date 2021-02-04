Stocks in focus: SBI, Hero MotoCorp, HPCL, Brookfield REIT IPO, Bharti Airtel, TVS Motor

oday, mixed gobal cues, weekly F&O expiry, corporate earnings, foreign fund inflows, rise in crude oil prices and other global cues may set the market direction. Image: reuters

Nifty futures were trading 28.50 points or 0.19 per cent up at 14857 on Singaporean Exchange, hinting at a muted start for BSE Sensex and Nifty on Thursday. Today, mixed global cues, weekly F&O expiry, corporate earnings, foreign fund inflows, rise in crude oil prices and other global cues may set the market direction. Due to the post Union Budget optimism, BSE market capitalisation has surged over Rs 12 lakh crore in the last three session. Technical analysts see some resistance in Nifty 50 index at 15,000 level. And expect BSE Sensex to cross 50,000 if Nifty 50 goes to 15,000.

Stocks in focus today:

SBI, Hero MotoCorp: A total of 105 BSE-listed companies including State Bank of India, Hero MotoCorp, Adani Power, Adani Transmission, Bajaj Electricals, Container Corporation, Gillette India, Godrej Properties, HPCL, Ipca Laboratories, Jubilant Industries, NTPC, REC, Sonata Software, Strides Pharma Science, Tata Power, Trent and Whirlpool of India, among others are scheduled to announce their October-December quarter earnings.

Brookfield India REIT IPO: Brookfield India’s Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) initial public offer (IPO) was subscribed 15.09 per cent on the first day of the bidding process. It received bids for 1.15 crore shares against 7.62 crore shares on offer. The issue will be available for subscription till Friday, February 5, 2021,

Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel’s fiscal third quarter net profit stood at Rs 854 crore, against a net loss of 1,035 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Further, the company recorded a 24% on-year increase in consolidated revenue, taking it to Rs 26,518 crore — its highest ever in a quarter.

Future Retail: Sebi on Wednesday barred Kishore Biyani and certain other promoters of Future Retail Ltd from the securities market for one year for indulging in insider trading in the shares of the company. Apart from Kishore Biyani, who was the CMD and promoter of Future Retail Ltd (FRL), others facing ban are Future Corporate Resources Pvt Ltd, Anil Biyani and FCRL Employee Welfare Trust.

TVS Motor Company: TVS Motor Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary in Singapore, is making an investment of about $1 million in the US-based Altizon. TVS Motor’s subsidiary, TVS Motor Singapore is already a shareholder in Altizon.

City Union Bank: CUB on Wednesday reported a decline of 11.45% in its net profit to Rs 170 crore for the third quarter of FY21, compared with Rs 192 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, impacted by additional provisions made towards Covid and other contingencies.