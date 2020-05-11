Stocks in focus: RIL, IRCTC, ICICI Bank, SBI Cards may hog the limelight today

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,724.71 crore while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,503.14 crore on May 8, according to the data available with NSE

Nifty futures were trading at 9,355.80, up 121 points or 1.31 per cent on the Singaporean Exchange, indicating a positive opening for the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 on Monday. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,724.71 crore while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,503.14 crore on May 8, according to the data available with NSE. “Today, Nifty will open with more than one per cent gains, thanks to bullish global cues. The options data suggest the range until the weekly expiry is 8950-9550. For Banknifty the range is 18900-20200,” Vishal Wagh, Head of Research, Bonanza Portfolio Ltd, said.

These stocks may remain in limelight in today’s trade

Godrej Properties, Wockhardt: Godrej Properties, Piramal Enterprises, Wockhardt, Sonata Software, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Godrej Agro and Saint Gobain are among 13 companies which are scheduled to announce their March quarter earnings today.

IRCTC: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has announced the gradual resumption of passenger train services from May 12. Passenger train operations will resume initially with 15 pairs of trains.

ICICI Bank: ICICI Bank reported a 26 per cent on-year jump in standalone profit to Rs 1,221 crore for the quarter ended March 31. Profit at the end of March 2019 stood at Rs 969 crore. The bank saw total income in the March quarter surge by Rs 2,500 from the previous year. ICICI Bank also announced that the board of directors has approved a fundraising plan of Rs 25,000 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

Reliance Industries: RIL has fixed May 14, 2020, as the record date for determining the equity shareholders eligible to apply for its upcoming rights issue, the company informed in a BSE filing.

SBI Cards and Payment Services: SBI Cards posted a 66.41 per cent on-year fall in net profit at Rs 83.54 crore in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2019-2020 It had reported a net profit of Rs 248.74 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Shree Cement: Shree Cement reported an 83.25 per cent on-year rise in net profit at Rs 588.15 crore for the quarter ended March 31. Shree Cement replaced private lender Yes Bank in the benchmark index Nifty 50 from 27 March 2020.