Stocks in focus: Maruti Suzuki, HDFC Bank, Union Bank of India, NTPC, Panacea Biotec, Burger King, IRCON

Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a negative opening on Tuesday, as suggested by the trends on SGX Nifty. Nifty futures were trading 26.50 points or 0.18 per cent down at 14,696 on Singaporean Exchange. Markets are likely to remain volatile amid ongoing RBI’s MPC deliberation, which started Monday. The Reserve Bank will announce the resolution of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on April 7. The short term trend of Nifty remains range bound around 14900-14400 levels, said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities. “Present daily and intraday chart setup signal chances of yet another upside bounce towards 14900 levels again in the short term, before showing another round of weakness from the highs,” Shetti added.

Stocks in focus today:

Maruti Suzuki: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) reported production of 1.72 lakh vehicles in March 2021, against 92,540 vehicles produced in the corresponding period. While passenger vehicles production increased to 1.7 lakh vehicles from 91,602 vehicles in the same period.

HDFC Bank: HDFC Bank’s advances registered nearly 14 per cent growth by end of March 2021 at Rs 11.32 lakh crore, while deposits were up by over 16 per cent at Rs 13.35 lakh crore, the lender said on Monday.

Union Bank of India: Union Bank of India is looking to digitise and automate its recovery processes, according to a tender document issued by the lender. It has sought bids from vendors to implement the software solution and maintain it for five years.

NTPC: State-owned power giant NTPC Ltd on Monday said it has added 660 MW Unit-2 of Tanda Super Thermal Power Station in Uttar Pradesh to its installed capacity. In October 2019, Unit 1 of 660 MW of stage-II of Tanda Super Thermal Power Station (2×660 MW) was added to the company’s installed capacity.

Panacea Biotec: Panacea Biotec has announced that the Russian Direct Investment Fund

(RDIF, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund), and Panacea Biotec has agreed for cooperation to produce 100 million doses per year of Sputnik V, the world’s first registered vaccine against coronavirus.

Burger King India: ICRA has upgraded Burger King India’s long term and short term credit rating to A- & A2+, from BBB+ & A2 respectively and revised outlook to stable from negative, due to prepayment of entire debt on its balance sheet following successful completion of IPO in December 2020.

IRCON International: The company informed that board of directors have approved and recommended the issuance of fully paid up bonus shares in the ratio of 1: 1 (i.e. one fully paid up equity share for every one fully paid up equity share held, subject to the shareholders’ approval through Postal Ballot.