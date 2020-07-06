Stocks in focus: ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, Coal India, Federal Bank, Lupin, Aurobindo Pharma, NBCC

Though the benchmark is inching higher gradually, the underperformance of the banking pack is still a major concern

The Nifty futures were trading 110.80 points or 1.05 per cent higher at 10,678.80 on Singaporean Exchange, indicating a strong start for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 on Monday. Factors such as the progress of monsoon, global cues, rise in coronavirus cases, developments around COVID-19 vaccine and geopolitical tensions will steer the markets today. “We expect Nifty to take a breather around 10,750 level, after the three successive weeks of advances. Though the benchmark is inching higher gradually, the underperformance of the banking pack is still a major concern. We advise keeping a close watch on the banking index for the sustainability of the prevailing up move. Meanwhile, traders should maintain their focus on stock selection and risk management,” said Ajit Mishra, VP Research, Religare Broking.

Stocks to watch today:

ICICI Bank: ICICI Bank will hold a board meeting on July 8 to consider a fundraising proposal. The lender will choose from among various options including the issue of equity shares and other equity-linked securities.

Yes Bank: Yes Bank will auction properties of Thapar Group’s Avantha Holdings and Oscar Investments Ltd of Singh brothers alongside those of some individuals later this month to recover loan dues of over Rs 1,000 crore, according to a PTI report.

Lupin, Aurobindo Pharma: Lupin, Marksans Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma and Alembic Pharmaceuticals are recalling products in the US market, as per the latest enforcement report by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). While Lupin and Marksans Pharma are recalling diabetes drug, Aurobindo and Alembic are recalling psychiatric medication in the US market, according to a PTI report.

NBCC: Sadbhav Infrastructure Project, NBCC (India), BCL Industries, BMW Industries, Bodal Chemicals, DCW, Dynamic Industries, IFB Agro Industries, IFB Industries, JMD Ventures, Nyssa Corporation, Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals are among 35 companies that are scheduled to announce their March quarter earnings today.

Federal Bank: Federal Bank is focusing on safer gold loans amid the Covid-19 pandemic and hopes to grow faster than last year in the segment as demand for other credit slows down, a top official has said.

Coal India: State-owned Coal IndiaNSE 1.24 % suffered an average daily production hit of 56 per cent during the three-day strike by workers against the government’s move to open the sector to private players, an official said. A union leader of Coal India had earlier claimed that there was a substantial hit in coal output during the strike days.