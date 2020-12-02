Stocking up: Foreign flows keep rupee strong

With FPIs lapping up Indian equities, portfolio flows in 2020 are nudging $15 billion.
This has held up the rupee, which on Tuesday rose to a more than one-month high vs the dollar.
