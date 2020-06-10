  • MORE MARKET STATS

Stock-taking: It’s a narrow market rally

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 8:06 AM

68 companies made it to the club of stocks with an m-cap of Rs 1,000 crore.

The rally in the markets continues to be a narrow one. The Nifty may have rebounded 32% from its March lows but in this time, only 68 companies made it to the club of stocks with an m-cap of Rs 1,000 crore.

The combined m-cap of the 629 firms is `132.4 lakh crore, but 10 firms account for a third of this.

