Stock-taking: It’s a narrow market rally

68 companies made it to the club of stocks with an m-cap of Rs 1,000 crore.
The rally in the markets continues to be a narrow one. The Nifty may have rebounded 32% from its March lows but in this time, only 68 companies made it to the club of stocks with an m-cap of Rs 1,000 crore.
The combined m-cap of the 629 firms is `132.4 lakh crore, but 10 firms account for a third of this.
