Stock snap 7-day decline on hopes of RBI-policy action

Indian equity markets snapped their seven-day losing streak on Tuesday, ending the day in green after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said it is closely monitoring global as well as the domestic situation and is ready to take necessary steps to maintain stability in the markets. The benchmark Sensex rose 479.68 points, or 1.26%, to close at 38,623.70 points. The broader Nifty50 rose 170.55 points, or 1.53%, to close at 11,303.30. The global markets rallied on the hopes of a positive stimulus from the conference call of central bankers and finance ministers of the G7 countries. The Sensex had shed 8% in the last seven trading sessions, which had been the longest ever losing streak so far in 2020.

While the markets gained on the hopes of rate cuts coming out of the meeting of central bankers and finance ministers, Sorbh Gupta, associate fund manager, Quantum Mutual Fund, observed that the gains could be shortlived.

“Ultimately, liquidity cannot handle the Coronavirus problem, it can smoothen the nerves of the financial markets a little, but unless the fear surrounding coronavirus is not contained, it will not bring the demand or buying stimulus in the economy,” he said.

Additionally, Gupta mentioned that investors could buy some quality stocks that are available on cheaper valuations.

The biggest gainers on Sensex were Sun Pharmaceuticals, Tata Steel and ONGC. The major losers on Sensex were ITC and HDFC Bank.

It is noteworthy that globally, bourses in China, Taiwan and South Korea were trading in the green. The Asian markets reacted to the rise in Dow Jones rising 5.09% the previous day. European markets also were off to a positive start. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) which were net sellers for the last six trading sessions through Monday offloading shares worth $ 1.9 billion.

Ajit Mishra, vice president-research, Religare Broking, said that market volatility would remain high in the near-term. “Market sentiments would be driven by updates on the spread of Coronavirus cases. Therefore, we continue to remain cautious on Indian market due to increase in volatility, lacklustre earnings and weak macro data,” Mishra said. The market breadth on Tuesday remained positive with BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap gaining 1.79% and 1.25%. Sectorally, BSE Metals and BSE Power were the biggest gainers in the market