Track the group’s commodity-linked companies — from Vedanta Ltd to Hindustan Zinc — in one place.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|Hindustan Zinc
|601.00
|2,53,941.67
|61.12
|62.27
|0.36
|6.20
|9.52
|14.88
|11.22
|9.51
|Vedanta Aluminium Metal
|469.95
|1,83,768.69
|0.00
|40.62
|-0.84
|NM
|NM
|0.00
|470.09
|0.00
|Vedanta
|277.00
|1,08,317.75
|35.02
|21.58
|0.54
|-18.95
|17.20
|5.50
|2.18
|12.06
|Sterlite Technologies
|638.75
|32,826.08
|2.46
|8.68
|0.81
|-11.84
|-34.29
|135.09
|14.44
|16.16
|Vedanta Power
|35.47
|13,870.15
|-88.44
|10.99
|3.37
|-1.84
|105.40
|0.00
|5.25
|0.00
|Vedanta Iron and Steel
|35.23
|13,776.30
|0.00
|40.62
|-0.84
|NM
|NM
|0.00
|35.24
|0.00
|Vedanta Oil and Gas
|34.95
|13,666.81
|0.00
|28.23
|0.00
|-12.06
|NM
|0.00
|NM
|0.00
|STL Networks
|24.97
|1,218.80
|-12.38
|0.91
|1.16
|NM
|NM
|NM
|1.52
|33.84
The largest company, by revenues, is Vedanta, which operates in the Mining sector. Its revenues for the most recent year ended are Rs 78,437.00 cr.
Vedanta has a market capitalisation of Rs 1,08,317.75 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Vedanta’s share price declined 36.74%.
Visit here for the latest share price and detailed financials of Vedanta.
Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all mining stocks here.
Largest Company by Market Capitalisation
The largest company by market cap is Hindustan Zinc. It has a market capitalisation of Rs 2,53,941.67 cr. Over the last 12 months, Hindustan Zinc’s share price gained 41.56%.
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Read More
Get a consolidated view of the group’s metals, mining, and energy operations.
Significant presence in zinc, lead, aluminium, and copper production.
Exposure to thermal power and oil & gas through Cairn Oil.
Operations across multiple countries for resource diversification.
Historically high payout ratios from cash-generating businesses.
Use this page to follow commodity price movements, production volumes, and regulatory changes impacting Vedanta-listed entities.
Global commodity prices, mining regulations, energy tariffs, and production output are primary drivers.
It enables tracking of resource-driven earnings with visibility on both cyclical upswings and downturns.
Listed Vedanta entities operate in mining, metals, oil & gas, and power generation. (Specific listings and ownership stakes can change; check latest filings.)
Source: Dion Global