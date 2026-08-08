Data Source: Dion Global

Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded

Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST

The largest company, by revenues, is Vedanta, which operates in the Mining sector. Its revenues for the most recent year ended are Rs 78,437.00 cr.



Vedanta has a market capitalisation of Rs 1,08,317.75 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Vedanta’s share price declined 36.74%.



Visit here for the latest share price and detailed financials of Vedanta.



Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all mining stocks here.



Largest Company by Market Capitalisation

The largest company by market cap is Hindustan Zinc. It has a market capitalisation of Rs 2,53,941.67 cr. Over the last 12 months, Hindustan Zinc’s share price gained 41.56%.