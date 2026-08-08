This screener helps identify companies that benefit from auto growth and recurring replacement cycles.

Replacement Cycle Creates Stable Demand

Tyres wear out periodically, creating recurring revenue from existing vehicles for companies like Balkrishna Industries, Goodyear India, MRF, and others.

Linked to Auto Sales and Exports

The original equipment manufacture contracts and exports drive topline for larger players.

Raw Material Hedging is Important

The prices for natural rubber, synthetic rubber, and carbon black can affect tyre margins.

Radialisation and Tech Upgrades Ongoing

The shift to radials and tubeless tyres boosts performance and pricing for auto manufacturers.