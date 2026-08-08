Explore tyre manufacturers supplying to auto companies and the aftermarket.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|MRF
|1,33,515.00
|56,625.62
|11.56
|15.91
|0.11
|10.62
|47.93
|23.40
|2.70
|10.11
|Balkrishna Industries
|2,460.05
|47,557.00
|11.34
|14.01
|0.37
|3.51
|5.54
|33.83
|4.34
|17.36
|Himadri Speciality Chemical
|754.40
|38,064.05
|15.96
|21.01
|0.16
|3.76
|45.09
|47.63
|8.09
|19.72
|Apollo Tyres
|445.35
|28,284.22
|8.21
|12.92
|0.16
|5.04
|30.52
|16.56
|1.69
|6.49
|Ceat
|3,723.25
|15,060.58
|13.83
|18.56
|0.60
|11.48
|51.87
|25.55
|2.98
|7.71
|PCBL Chemical
|321.60
|12,653.76
|4.93
|9.19
|1.20
|12.35
|-20.39
|48.90
|3.16
|13.02
|JK Tyre & Industries
|395.00
|11,387.44
|12.80
|15.29
|0.78
|3.69
|41.51
|14.74
|1.88
|7.39
|TVS Srichakra
|3,982.85
|3,049.69
|5.98
|9.30
|0.64
|6.87
|-6.04
|42.81
|2.56
|10.89
|Goodyear India
|802.00
|1,849.93
|10.19
|16.18
|0.00
|-5.43
|-12.16
|30.08
|3.05
|8.13
|Tolins Tyres
|102.50
|404.97
|9.87
|12.79
|0.03
|NM
|NM
|11.35
|1.12
|6.71
|Nilachal Carbo Metalicks
|85.60
|213.38
|9.65
|13.89
|0.35
|-9.03
|-10.74
|20.25
|1.95
|9.98
|Emerald Tyre Manufacturers
|83.60
|162.82
|8.94
|15.36
|1.18
|9.99
|4.96
|15.77
|1.41
|7.82
|AG Ventures
|136.10
|135.97
|1.87
|2.23
|0.10
|-41.51
|-52.93
|26.80
|0.50
|10.73
|Innovative Tyres & Tubes
|67.90
|67.90
|0.00
|0.79
|-2.14
|274.58
|NM
|NM
|NM
|35.21
|Krypton Industries
|35.75
|52.54
|8.20
|14.30
|0.67
|15.76
|37.11
|20.04
|1.64
|7.75
|Tirupati Innovar
|6.69
|47.42
|1.17
|1.43
|0.09
|NM
|44.68
|73.52
|0.46
|21.34
The largest company, by revenues, in the Tyres sector is MRF. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 31,149.01 cr.
MRF has a market capitalisation of Rs 56,625.62 cr. Over the previous 12 months, MRF’s share price declined 7.13%.
You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of MRF here.
Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all tyres stocks here.
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Read More
This screener helps identify companies that benefit from auto growth and recurring replacement cycles.
Tyres wear out periodically, creating recurring revenue from existing vehicles for companies like Balkrishna Industries, Goodyear India, MRF, and others.
The original equipment manufacture contracts and exports drive topline for larger players.
The prices for natural rubber, synthetic rubber, and carbon black can affect tyre margins.
The shift to radials and tubeless tyres boosts performance and pricing for auto manufacturers.
The replacement market contributes more to volumes and margins for auto ancillary manufacturers.
Yes. Tyre stocks are linked to auto cycles and commodity prices.
Quality certifications, logistics efficiency, and rubber cost advantage determine tyre export competitiveness.
Source: Dion Global
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|HDFC Mid Cap Fund
|4.89
|Balkrishna Industries
|12.83
|Bandhan Transportation and Logistics Fund
|4.14
|MRF
|21.47
|UTI Transportation and Logistic Fund
|2.75
|Apollo Tyres
|16.90
|SBI Equity Hybrid Fund
|2.54
|MRF
|7.77
|Sundaram Value Fund
|2.54
|Ceat
|-1.04