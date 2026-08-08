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Best Tyres Stocks

Explore tyre manufacturers supplying to auto companies and the aftermarket.

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  • Tyres
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
MRF		1,33,515.0056,625.6211.5615.910.1110.6247.9323.402.7010.11
Balkrishna Industries		2,460.0547,557.0011.3414.010.373.515.5433.834.3417.36
Himadri Speciality Chemical		754.4038,064.0515.9621.010.163.7645.0947.638.0919.72
Apollo Tyres		445.3528,284.228.2112.920.165.0430.5216.561.696.49
Ceat		3,723.2515,060.5813.8318.560.6011.4851.8725.552.987.71
PCBL Chemical		321.6012,653.764.939.191.2012.35-20.3948.903.1613.02
JK Tyre & Industries		395.0011,387.4412.8015.290.783.6941.5114.741.887.39
TVS Srichakra		3,982.853,049.695.989.300.646.87-6.0442.812.5610.89
Goodyear India		802.001,849.9310.1916.180.00-5.43-12.1630.083.058.13
Tolins Tyres		102.50404.979.8712.790.03NMNM11.351.126.71
Nilachal Carbo Metalicks		85.60213.389.6513.890.35-9.03-10.7420.251.959.98
Emerald Tyre Manufacturers		83.60162.828.9415.361.189.994.9615.771.417.82
AG Ventures		136.10135.971.872.230.10-41.51-52.9326.800.5010.73
Innovative Tyres & Tubes		67.9067.900.000.79-2.14274.58NMNMNM35.21
Krypton Industries		35.7552.548.2014.300.6715.7637.1120.041.647.75
Tirupati Innovar		6.6947.421.171.430.09NM44.6873.520.4621.34
Data Source: Dion Global
Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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The largest company, by revenues, in the Tyres sector is MRF. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 31,149.01 cr.

MRF has a market capitalisation of Rs 56,625.62 cr. Over the previous 12 months, MRF’s share price declined 7.13%.

You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of MRF here.

Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all tyres stocks here.

Disclaimer: Analysis and Recommendations are provided by various stock brokerage firms and from various Stock Market Experts. Financialexpress.com's/IE Online Media Services Pvt. Ltd (IEOMSPL) does not provide individual or customized investment services.

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Why Use This Screener?

This screener helps identify companies that benefit from auto growth and recurring replacement cycles.

Replacement Cycle Creates Stable Demand

Tyres wear out periodically, creating recurring revenue from existing vehicles for companies like Balkrishna Industries, Goodyear India, MRF, and others.

Linked to Auto Sales and Exports

The original equipment manufacture contracts and exports drive topline for larger players.

Raw Material Hedging is Important

The prices for natural rubber, synthetic rubber, and carbon black can affect tyre margins.

Radialisation and Tech Upgrades Ongoing

The shift to radials and tubeless tyres boosts performance and pricing for auto manufacturers.

FAQs on Best Tyres Stocks

What’s the largest revenue segment, OEM or replacement?

The replacement market contributes more to volumes and margins for auto ancillary manufacturers.

Are tyre stocks cyclical?

Yes. Tyre stocks are linked to auto cycles and commodity prices.

What determines tyre export competitiveness?

Quality certifications, logistics efficiency, and rubber cost advantage determine tyre export competitiveness.

Source: Dion Global

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Tyres Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
HDFC Mid Cap Fund4.89Balkrishna Industries12.83
Bandhan Transportation and Logistics Fund4.14MRF21.47
UTI Transportation and Logistic Fund2.75Apollo Tyres16.90
SBI Equity Hybrid Fund2.54MRF7.77
Sundaram Value Fund2.54Ceat-1.04

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