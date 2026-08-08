See the performance of TVS Motor, Sundaram Finance, and other group entities together.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|TVS Motor Company
|4,401.50
|2,09,109.59
|31.55
|29.23
|3.31
|20.59
|32.12
|61.01
|21.86
|22.36
|TVS Holdings
|14,751.00
|29,844.38
|26.22
|50.78
|5.59
|20.11
|46.02
|15.15
|4.62
|7.09
|Sundram Fasteners
|1,093.00
|22,967.03
|13.82
|18.53
|0.14
|3.56
|6.90
|37.58
|5.37
|15.16
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|134.00
|5,912.40
|5.61
|7.08
|0.55
|2.44
|64.05
|51.74
|2.91
|5.41
|TVS Srichakra
|3,982.85
|3,049.69
|5.98
|9.30
|0.64
|6.87
|-6.04
|42.81
|2.56
|10.89
|Sundaram-Clayton
|1,242.00
|2,738.13
|19.48
|-3.55
|1.00
|-0.44
|NM
|10.92
|2.11
|30.36
|India Nippon Electricals
|1,188.00
|2,687.43
|13.53
|15.02
|0.00
|17.64
|67.41
|24.17
|3.27
|10.31
|TVS Electronics
|506.95
|945.48
|11.32
|17.57
|0.00
|66.93
|48.05
|751.04
|10.87
|17.67
|Sundaram Brake Lining
|767.10
|301.82
|2.51
|5.81
|0.45
|-0.97
|-18.73
|117.58
|2.96
|18.01
|Sundaram Multi Pap
|1.24
|58.76
|8.75
|14.51
|0.50
|0.26
|50.60
|27.99
|0.61
|6.15
|Aastamangalam Finance
|34.38
|53.42
|11.30
|19.78
|0.60
|72.59
|86.65
|5.66
|0.64
|4.67
The largest company, by revenues, is TVS Holdings, which operates in the Automobiles sector. Its revenues for the most recent year ended are Rs 58,154.50 cr.
TVS Holdings has a market capitalisation of Rs 29,844.38 cr. Over the previous 12 months, TVS Holdings’s share price gained 29.72%.
Visit here for the latest share price and detailed financials of TVS Holdings.
Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all automobiles stocks here.
Largest Company by Market Capitalisation
The largest company by market cap is TVS Motor Company. It has a market capitalisation of Rs 2,09,109.59 cr. Over the last 12 months, TVS Motor Company’s share price gained 46.05%.
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Read More
Assess the group’s manufacturing strength alongside its growing financial services and logistics arms.
TVS Motor is among India’s top two-wheeler manufacturers with strong export volumes.
Sundaram Finance provides vehicle loans, housing finance, and insurance solutions.
Group operations include supply chain services and auto components manufacturing.
With over 100 years of presence in mobility and financial services, the group carries a strong legacy of trust and innovation.
Use this page to follow sales volumes, financing growth, and export trends for TVS-linked companies.
It allows side-by-side comparison of manufacturing output and financial growth across TVS entities.
Listed TVS entities operate in two-wheeler manufacturing, vehicle finance, logistics, and auto components. (Specific listings and ownership stakes can change; check latest filings.)
Vehicle sales growth, interest rate movements, export demand, and raw material costs are key drivers.
Source: Dion Global