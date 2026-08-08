This screener gives investors a comprehensive view of TSF Group’s listed entities in vehicle finance, insurance, and automotive services, among others.

Strong Vehicle Finance

Sundaram Finance anchors the group. It is one of India’s most trusted NBFCs in vehicle and SME financing, known for its consistent asset quality and steady growth.

Diversified Financial Services

The group has a presence in housing finance, insurance, asset management, and the distribution of financial products through subsidiaries and associates.

Automotive Linkages

TSF Group has operational and strategic linkages with the broader TVS network , which allow for potential synergies in auto lending, fleet management, and dealer financing. Its auto parts and component companies, Wheels India, India Motor Parts & Accessories, and others are well-known globally for design-led, high-quality manufacturing.

Conservative Management Philosophy

The group’s planned growth, focus on risk control, and customer-first approach have helped it stay resilient despite market volatility.

Use this page to compare growth in lending, asset quality, and returns across TSF Group companies, and see how the group’s disciplined capital strategy supports long-term value creation.