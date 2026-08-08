Explore the automotive, financial services, and other businesses of the T.S. Santhanam family, which was originally a part of the TVS Group.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|Sundaram Finance
|4,590.00
|50,996.67
|13.82
|49.33
|4.68
|21.45
|17.44
|22.97
|3.42
|15.02
|TSF Investments
|441.95
|9,815.88
|8.64
|3.23
|0.04
|121.65
|29.99
|20.16
|1.63
|34.45
|Wheels India
|1,388.90
|3,393.50
|14.88
|21.88
|0.66
|5.52
|38.72
|20.76
|3.26
|7.19
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|1,095.00
|1,366.56
|3.57
|4.06
|0.00
|11.72
|11.81
|17.42
|0.54
|12.54
The largest company, by revenues, is Sundaram Finance, which operates in the Finance sector. Its revenues for the most recent year ended are Rs 9,808.92 cr.
Sundaram Finance has a market capitalisation of Rs 50,996.67 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Sundaram Finance’s share price declined 1.19%.
Visit here for the latest share price and detailed financials of Sundaram Finance.
Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all finance stocks here.
Largest Company by Market Capitalisation
The largest company by market cap is Sundaram Finance. It has a market capitalisation of Rs 50,996.67 cr. Over the last 12 months, Sundaram Finance’s share price declined 1.19%.
Disclaimer: Analysis and Recommendations are provided by various stock brokerage firms and from various Stock Market Experts. Financialexpress.com's/IE Online Media Services Pvt. Ltd (IEOMSPL) does not provide individual or customized investment services.
Since each individual's situation is unique, a qualified professional should be consulted before making financial decisions.
Financialexpress.com / IEOMSPL makes no guarantees as to the accuracy, thoroughness, or quality of the information provided, which is provided only on an “AS AVAILABLE” basis at visitor's sole risk. Financialexpress.com/IEOMSPL shall not be responsible or liable for any errors, omissions or inaccuracies in the content. The information and investment, accounting, or legal information provided here are neither comprehensive nor appropriate for every individual. The visitor is advised to verify any information before using it for any personal, financial, accounting, legal, or business purpose. In addition, the opinions and views expressed in any article on Financialexpress.com's/ IEOMSPL are solely those of the author(s) of the article received as is from Stock Brokerage Firm and Stock Market Experts and do not reflect the opinions of financialexpress.com/IEOMSPL or its management. Financialexpress.com/ IEOMSPL 's content herein may be modified at any time by us, without advance notice or reason, and financialexpress.com/IEOMSPL shall have no obligation to notify you of any corrections or changes to any Site content.
Read More
This screener gives investors a comprehensive view of TSF Group’s listed entities in vehicle finance, insurance, and automotive services, among others.
Sundaram Finance anchors the group. It is one of India’s most trusted NBFCs in vehicle and SME financing, known for its consistent asset quality and steady growth.
The group has a presence in housing finance, insurance, asset management, and the distribution of financial products through subsidiaries and associates.
TSF Group has operational and strategic linkages with the broader TVS network , which allow for potential synergies in auto lending, fleet management, and dealer financing. Its auto parts and component companies, Wheels India, India Motor Parts & Accessories, and others are well-known globally for design-led, high-quality manufacturing.
The group’s planned growth, focus on risk control, and customer-first approach have helped it stay resilient despite market volatility.
Use this page to compare growth in lending, asset quality, and returns across TSF Group companies, and see how the group’s disciplined capital strategy supports long-term value creation.
When it comes to financial services, loan growth, net interest margins, asset quality, cost of funds, and subsidiary performance in housing or insurance influence profitability are key drivers. For its auto ancillary businesses, growth depends on its ability to continue deepening its relationships with auto makers across the world.
It allows users to track the group’s auto ancillary, lending, insurance, and investment arms together. It also helps you assess how its conservative approach translates into consistent long-term returns.
TSF Group includes Sundaram Finance and its subsidiaries engaged in vehicle finance, housing finance, insurance, and investment management. One of the group’s holding companies is Sundaram Finance Holdings. Through this company, the TSF group controls some of India’s leading auto ancillary companies. It represents the T.S. Santhanam branch of the original TVS Group.
Source: Dion Global