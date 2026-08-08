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TSF Group Stocks

Explore the automotive, financial services, and other businesses of the T.S. Santhanam family, which was originally a part of the TVS Group.

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Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
Sundaram Finance		4,590.0050,996.6713.8249.334.6821.4517.4422.973.4215.02
TSF Investments		441.959,815.888.643.230.04121.6529.9920.161.6334.45
Wheels India		1,388.903,393.5014.8821.880.665.5238.7220.763.267.19
India Motor Parts & Accessories		1,095.001,366.563.574.060.0011.7211.8117.420.5412.54
Data Source: Dion Global
Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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The largest company, by revenues, is Sundaram Finance, which operates in the Finance sector. Its revenues for the most recent year ended are Rs 9,808.92 cr.

Sundaram Finance has a market capitalisation of Rs 50,996.67 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Sundaram Finance’s share price declined 1.19%.

Visit here for the latest share price and detailed financials of Sundaram Finance.

Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all finance stocks here.

Largest Company by Market Capitalisation
The largest company by market cap is Sundaram Finance. It has a market capitalisation of Rs 50,996.67 cr. Over the last 12 months, Sundaram Finance’s share price declined 1.19%.

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Why Use This Screener?

This screener gives investors a comprehensive view of TSF Group’s listed entities in vehicle finance, insurance, and automotive services, among others.

Strong Vehicle Finance

Sundaram Finance anchors the group. It is one of India’s most trusted NBFCs in vehicle and SME financing, known for its consistent asset quality and steady growth.

Diversified Financial Services

The group has a presence in housing finance, insurance, asset management, and the distribution of financial products through subsidiaries and associates.

Automotive Linkages

TSF Group has operational and strategic linkages with the broader TVS network , which allow for potential synergies in auto lending, fleet management, and dealer financing. Its auto parts and component companies, Wheels India, India Motor Parts & Accessories, and others are well-known globally for design-led, high-quality manufacturing.

Conservative Management Philosophy

The group’s planned growth, focus on risk control, and customer-first approach have helped it stay resilient despite market volatility.

Use this page to compare growth in lending, asset quality, and returns across TSF Group companies, and see how the group’s disciplined capital strategy supports long-term value creation.

FAQs on TSF Group Stocks

What drives TSF Group’s financial performance?

When it comes to financial services, loan growth, net interest margins, asset quality, cost of funds, and subsidiary performance in housing or insurance influence profitability are key drivers. For its auto ancillary businesses, growth depends on its ability to continue deepening its relationships with auto makers across the world.

How can investors use this group screener?

It allows users to track the group’s auto ancillary, lending, insurance, and investment arms together. It also helps you assess how its conservative approach translates into consistent long-term returns.

Which businesses are part of the TSF Group?

TSF Group includes Sundaram Finance and its subsidiaries engaged in vehicle finance, housing finance, insurance, and investment management. One of the group’s holding companies is Sundaram Finance Holdings. Through this company, the TSF group controls some of India’s leading auto ancillary companies. It represents the T.S. Santhanam branch of the original TVS Group.

Source: Dion Global

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