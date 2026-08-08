Track companies with stable cigarette revenues and strong entry into non-tobacco verticals.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|ITC
|285.50
|3,57,716.32
|28.53
|36.35
|0.03
|3.60
|3.15
|18.03
|4.93
|12.10
|Godfrey Phillips India
|2,281.75
|35,591.14
|24.56
|25.67
|0.01
|21.51
|30.26
|26.01
|5.73
|16.37
|VST Industries
|220.35
|3,742.89
|20.21
|26.51
|0.00
|4.25
|-3.67
|13.44
|2.59
|6.85
|Elitecon International
|18.10
|2,893.29
|43.46
|43.34
|0.01
|NM
|NM
|9.03
|4.57
|72.28
|Kothari Products
|70.40
|420.20
|2.66
|0.42
|0.08
|-10.04
|48.98
|13.62
|0.36
|56.37
|NTC Industries
|145.50
|211.25
|9.32
|11.08
|0.37
|31.60
|45.70
|10.80
|1.01
|8.55
|Sinnar Bidi Udyog
|710.00
|28.40
|-3.14
|-1.82
|0.00
|-7.50
|NM
|NM
|6.67
|NM
The largest company, by revenues, in the Tobacco sector is ITC. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 78,868.40 cr.
ITC has a market capitalisation of Rs 3,57,716.32 cr. Over the previous 12 months, ITC’s share price declined 30.97%.
You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of ITC here.
Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all tobacco stocks here.
Disclaimer: Analysis and Recommendations are provided by various stock brokerage firms and from various Stock Market Experts. Financialexpress.com's/IE Online Media Services Pvt. Ltd (IEOMSPL) does not provide individual or customized investment services.
Since each individual's situation is unique, a qualified professional should be consulted before making financial decisions.
Financialexpress.com / IEOMSPL makes no guarantees as to the accuracy, thoroughness, or quality of the information provided, which is provided only on an “AS AVAILABLE” basis at visitor's sole risk. Financialexpress.com/IEOMSPL shall not be responsible or liable for any errors, omissions or inaccuracies in the content. The information and investment, accounting, or legal information provided here are neither comprehensive nor appropriate for every individual. The visitor is advised to verify any information before using it for any personal, financial, accounting, legal, or business purpose. In addition, the opinions and views expressed in any article on Financialexpress.com's/ IEOMSPL are solely those of the author(s) of the article received as is from Stock Brokerage Firm and Stock Market Experts and do not reflect the opinions of financialexpress.com/IEOMSPL or its management. Financialexpress.com/ IEOMSPL 's content herein may be modified at any time by us, without advance notice or reason, and financialexpress.com/IEOMSPL shall have no obligation to notify you of any corrections or changes to any Site content.
Read More
This screener helps you discover firms with high margins and predictable cash flows.
Companies retain high margins through pricing and product mix.
Many firms invest in packaged food, personal care, and stationery to reduce tobacco reliance.
Stable profits and limited capex result in strong cash returns to shareholders.
Strict controls on tobacco advertising and manufacturing restrict new entrants.
Due to steady cash flows and limited expansion needs, firms often return profits via dividends.
They face high excise duties and GST rates, which impact cigarette pricing and volume.
For many listed players, tobacco still accounts for over 60% of total revenue.
Source: Dion Global
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|ICICI Prudential FMCG Fund
|18.34
|ITC
|-11.02
|Taurus Largecap Fund
|8.45
|ITC
|9.68