Data Source: Dion Global

Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded

Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST

The largest company, by revenues, in the Tobacco sector is ITC. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 78,868.40 cr.



ITC has a market capitalisation of Rs 3,57,716.32 cr. Over the previous 12 months, ITC’s share price declined 30.97%.



You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of ITC here.



Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all tobacco stocks here.