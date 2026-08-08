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Best Textiles Stocks

Track yarn, fabric, garment, and home textile producers riding global outsourcing and domestic consumption.

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Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
Page Industries		39,985.0044,598.7750.8363.480.013.0911.8358.3929.6828.87
KPR Mill		1,071.0036,608.2815.2020.170.102.442.1042.256.4319.68
Vardhman Textiles		606.5017,556.717.088.180.18-0.89-2.1420.711.6711.48
Welspun Living		164.0515,734.904.156.510.375.113.9676.973.2014.10
Arvind		560.1515,238.3610.2315.580.363.537.6436.813.769.68
Trident		25.1712,826.527.9010.540.371.90-5.0632.462.6913.38
Pearl Global Industries		2,460.9011,367.0319.0122.410.4716.7427.1136.637.7912.34
Indo Count Industries		426.508,447.025.379.760.4611.20-22.9467.333.5912.78
Garware Technical Fibres		810.958,049.9614.6620.560.035.407.2738.325.9417.79
Kusumgar		640.056,719.9719.5924.750.45NMNM0.0013.400.00
Arvind Fashions		457.456,114.6512.9822.640.566.0058.4051.146.488.14
Alok Industries		11.995,953.320.00-3.88-1.05-18.80NMNMNM306.20
Gokaldas Exports		805.055,898.894.639.370.4521.52-15.6658.912.7311.75
Sanathan Textiles		481.004,059.844.136.400.794.61-20.2966.842.1714.35
Jindal Worldwide		38.603,870.048.1113.790.653.36-15.5045.664.5014.01
Lux Industries		1,276.153,837.605.659.680.327.18-8.1936.972.0914.44
Filatex India		83.103,690.1312.1714.830.08NMNM19.312.455.05
Nitin Spinners		578.053,249.8012.0714.300.7610.122.5118.302.216.66
Sangam (India)		614.153,085.897.6712.421.196.05-17.0425.402.8710.04
Kitex Garments		144.802,888.760.571.331.166.19NM489.022.8150.70
Siyaram Silk Mills		626.802,843.8015.8121.380.224.84-2.7411.991.955.50
Ganesha Ecosphere		1,061.102,843.322.995.580.397.89-18.0650.332.2316.70
Sportking India		214.102,720.6110.7214.180.414.22-9.5216.842.446.35
S P Apparels		1,035.302,602.6310.6818.080.4213.566.9625.762.758.91
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company		120.152,481.521.171.970.00-18.26-62.1192.181.0922.91
Data Source: Dion Global
Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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The largest company, by revenues, in the Textiles sector is Vardhman Textiles. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 9,869.05 cr.

Vardhman Textiles has a market capitalisation of Rs 17,556.71 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Vardhman Textiles’s share price gained 52.29%.

You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Vardhman Textiles here.

Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all textiles stocks here.

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Why Use This Screener?

This screener helps you find companies that benefit from both B2B exports and India’s fashion retail boom.

Export-Led Sector with Labour Intensity

India is among the top textile exporters , with strong cost competitiveness in garments and home furnishings.

Government Incentives Like PLI

The production-linked incentive (PLI) and the Rebate of State and Central Taxes and levies (RoSCTL) schemes support investment and also protect margins for companies like S P Apparels, Ganesha Ecosphere , and others.

Domestic Demand from Fashion & Furnishing

Urbanisation and rising incomes are pushing up branded apparel and home textile consumption.

Cotton vs Synthetic Cost Volatility

The input cost fluctuations in cotton and man-made fibres can affect profitability significantly.

FAQs on Best Textiles Stocks

What are India’s key textile export categories?

India exports garments, cotton yarn, bed linen, towels, and synthetic apparel.

Are textile stocks cyclical?

Yes. Textile stocks are sensitive to global demand, trade cycles, and raw material prices.

What risks do textile firms face?

Labour shortages, input cost volatility, forex risks, and global competition are some of the risks companies in this sector face.

Source: Dion Global

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Textiles Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
SBI Comma Fund8.02Gokaldas Exports15.53
SBI Long Term Advantage Fund - Series V7.39Sanathan Textiles8.12
HSBC Value Fund6.38KPR Mill6.54
Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund6.18Arvind17.58
SBI Consumption Opportunities Fund5.93Page Industries-2.58

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