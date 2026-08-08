This screener helps you find companies that benefit from both B2B exports and India’s fashion retail boom.

Export-Led Sector with Labour Intensity

India is among the top textile exporters , with strong cost competitiveness in garments and home furnishings.

Government Incentives Like PLI

The production-linked incentive (PLI) and the Rebate of State and Central Taxes and levies (RoSCTL) schemes support investment and also protect margins for companies like S P Apparels, Ganesha Ecosphere , and others.

Domestic Demand from Fashion & Furnishing

Urbanisation and rising incomes are pushing up branded apparel and home textile consumption.

Cotton vs Synthetic Cost Volatility

The input cost fluctuations in cotton and man-made fibres can affect profitability significantly.