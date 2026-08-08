Track yarn, fabric, garment, and home textile producers riding global outsourcing and domestic consumption.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|Page Industries
|39,985.00
|44,598.77
|50.83
|63.48
|0.01
|3.09
|11.83
|58.39
|29.68
|28.87
|KPR Mill
|1,071.00
|36,608.28
|15.20
|20.17
|0.10
|2.44
|2.10
|42.25
|6.43
|19.68
|Vardhman Textiles
|606.50
|17,556.71
|7.08
|8.18
|0.18
|-0.89
|-2.14
|20.71
|1.67
|11.48
|Welspun Living
|164.05
|15,734.90
|4.15
|6.51
|0.37
|5.11
|3.96
|76.97
|3.20
|14.10
|Arvind
|560.15
|15,238.36
|10.23
|15.58
|0.36
|3.53
|7.64
|36.81
|3.76
|9.68
|Trident
|25.17
|12,826.52
|7.90
|10.54
|0.37
|1.90
|-5.06
|32.46
|2.69
|13.38
|Pearl Global Industries
|2,460.90
|11,367.03
|19.01
|22.41
|0.47
|16.74
|27.11
|36.63
|7.79
|12.34
|Indo Count Industries
|426.50
|8,447.02
|5.37
|9.76
|0.46
|11.20
|-22.94
|67.33
|3.59
|12.78
|Garware Technical Fibres
|810.95
|8,049.96
|14.66
|20.56
|0.03
|5.40
|7.27
|38.32
|5.94
|17.79
|Kusumgar
|640.05
|6,719.97
|19.59
|24.75
|0.45
|NM
|NM
|0.00
|13.40
|0.00
|Arvind Fashions
|457.45
|6,114.65
|12.98
|22.64
|0.56
|6.00
|58.40
|51.14
|6.48
|8.14
|Alok Industries
|11.99
|5,953.32
|0.00
|-3.88
|-1.05
|-18.80
|NM
|NM
|NM
|306.20
|Gokaldas Exports
|805.05
|5,898.89
|4.63
|9.37
|0.45
|21.52
|-15.66
|58.91
|2.73
|11.75
|Sanathan Textiles
|481.00
|4,059.84
|4.13
|6.40
|0.79
|4.61
|-20.29
|66.84
|2.17
|14.35
|Jindal Worldwide
|38.60
|3,870.04
|8.11
|13.79
|0.65
|3.36
|-15.50
|45.66
|4.50
|14.01
|Lux Industries
|1,276.15
|3,837.60
|5.65
|9.68
|0.32
|7.18
|-8.19
|36.97
|2.09
|14.44
|Filatex India
|83.10
|3,690.13
|12.17
|14.83
|0.08
|NM
|NM
|19.31
|2.45
|5.05
|Nitin Spinners
|578.05
|3,249.80
|12.07
|14.30
|0.76
|10.12
|2.51
|18.30
|2.21
|6.66
|Sangam (India)
|614.15
|3,085.89
|7.67
|12.42
|1.19
|6.05
|-17.04
|25.40
|2.87
|10.04
|Kitex Garments
|144.80
|2,888.76
|0.57
|1.33
|1.16
|6.19
|NM
|489.02
|2.81
|50.70
|Siyaram Silk Mills
|626.80
|2,843.80
|15.81
|21.38
|0.22
|4.84
|-2.74
|11.99
|1.95
|5.50
|Ganesha Ecosphere
|1,061.10
|2,843.32
|2.99
|5.58
|0.39
|7.89
|-18.06
|50.33
|2.23
|16.70
|Sportking India
|214.10
|2,720.61
|10.72
|14.18
|0.41
|4.22
|-9.52
|16.84
|2.44
|6.35
|S P Apparels
|1,035.30
|2,602.63
|10.68
|18.08
|0.42
|13.56
|6.96
|25.76
|2.75
|8.91
|Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company
|120.15
|2,481.52
|1.17
|1.97
|0.00
|-18.26
|-62.11
|92.18
|1.09
|22.91
The largest company, by revenues, in the Textiles sector is Vardhman Textiles. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 9,869.05 cr.
Vardhman Textiles has a market capitalisation of Rs 17,556.71 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Vardhman Textiles’s share price gained 52.29%.
You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Vardhman Textiles here.
Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all textiles stocks here.
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Read More
This screener helps you find companies that benefit from both B2B exports and India’s fashion retail boom.
India is among the top textile exporters , with strong cost competitiveness in garments and home furnishings.
The production-linked incentive (PLI) and the Rebate of State and Central Taxes and levies (RoSCTL) schemes support investment and also protect margins for companies like S P Apparels, Ganesha Ecosphere , and others.
Urbanisation and rising incomes are pushing up branded apparel and home textile consumption.
The input cost fluctuations in cotton and man-made fibres can affect profitability significantly.
India exports garments, cotton yarn, bed linen, towels, and synthetic apparel.
Yes. Textile stocks are sensitive to global demand, trade cycles, and raw material prices.
Labour shortages, input cost volatility, forex risks, and global competition are some of the risks companies in this sector face.
Source: Dion Global
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|SBI Comma Fund
|8.02
|Gokaldas Exports
|15.53
|SBI Long Term Advantage Fund - Series V
|7.39
|Sanathan Textiles
|8.12
|HSBC Value Fund
|6.38
|KPR Mill
|6.54
|Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund
|6.18
|Arvind
|17.58
|SBI Consumption Opportunities Fund
|5.93
|Page Industries
|-2.58