Data Source: Dion Global

Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded

Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST

The largest company, by revenues, is Shriram Finance, which operates in the Finance sector. Its revenues for the most recent year ended are Rs 48,132.95 cr.



Shriram Finance has a market capitalisation of Rs 2,62,353.75 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Shriram Finance’s share price gained 77.85%.



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Largest Company by Market Capitalisation

The largest company by market cap is Shriram Finance. It has a market capitalisation of Rs 2,62,353.75 cr. Over the last 12 months, Shriram Finance’s share price gained 77.85%.