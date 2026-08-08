View Shriram Finance, Shriram Life, and related companies together.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|Shriram Finance
|1,115.00
|2,62,353.75
|15.20
|18.16
|3.80
|16.45
|18.59
|23.18
|3.97
|11.45
|SPR Auto Technologies Ltd
|4,436.50
|19,542.70
|19.12
|18.61
|0.65
|19.55
|25.47
|34.67
|6.74
|14.39
|Shriram Properties
|84.55
|1,442.88
|6.90
|10.19
|0.42
|23.40
|15.18
|14.32
|0.99
|8.53
|SEPC
|6.18
|1,183.79
|2.78
|4.74
|0.18
|40.67
|-27.45
|22.15
|0.63
|11.23
|Orient Green Power Company
|9.86
|1,156.61
|6.02
|7.49
|0.44
|4.28
|84.55
|17.70
|1.00
|6.43
|Shriram Asset Management Company
|290.00
|490.27
|-13.32
|-13.12
|0.00
|28.34
|NM
|NM
|3.22
|NM
|Shardul Securities
|39.93
|349.36
|-7.46
|-7.39
|0.42
|34.14
|NM
|15.09
|0.53
|NM
|Take Solutions
|22.83
|337.73
|34.99
|15.36
|0.00
|-34.07
|-50.58
|31.13
|10.89
|122.77
|Yash Management & Satellite
|9.41
|16.00
|0.44
|1.00
|0.12
|-5.18
|-30.24
|NM
|0.72
|42.28
The largest company, by revenues, is Shriram Finance, which operates in the Finance sector. Its revenues for the most recent year ended are Rs 48,132.95 cr.
Shriram Finance has a market capitalisation of Rs 2,62,353.75 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Shriram Finance’s share price gained 77.85%.
Visit here for the latest share price and detailed financials of Shriram Finance.
Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all finance stocks here.
Largest Company by Market Capitalisation
The largest company by market cap is Shriram Finance. It has a market capitalisation of Rs 2,62,353.75 cr. Over the last 12 months, Shriram Finance’s share price gained 77.85%.
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Assess the group’s lending, insurance, and infrastructure-linked businesses side by side.
Shriram Finance is a major vehicle financier and NBFC.
Shriram Life provides life insurance policies and annuity plans.
Entities finance roads, transport, and housing projects.
Strong presence across retail and semi-urban India.
Use this page to track lending growth, insurance premiums, and infra-financing activity in Shriram-linked firms.
Loan growth, asset quality, interest margins, and insurance penetration are key factors.
It provides a consolidated view of both lending and insurance businesses.
Listed Shriram entities operate in NBFC lending, life insurance, and financial services. (Specific listings and ownership stakes can change; check latest filings.)
Source: Dion Global