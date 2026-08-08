Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Best Shipping Stocks

Explore logistics and cargo companies riding the global trade recovery and domestic port expansion.

By Market Cap
By Market Cap
  • Select All
  • Largecap
  • Midcap
  • Smallcap
By Industry
By Industry
  • Select All
  • Shipping
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders		2,500.001,00,845.0026.4828.510.05-5.9932.1635.2910.3420.80
Cochin Shipyard		1,513.0039,804.1212.2016.660.1928.5443.4355.556.7824.65
Great Eastern Shipping Company		1,341.2019,147.9317.3417.480.06-1.684.555.111.133.88
Shipping Corporation of India		304.3014,174.2614.8714.050.27-0.0815.858.761.564.70
Swan Defence and Heavy Industries		2,680.0014,118.82-324.40-7.5739.13346.90NMNM202.75NM
Shreeji Shipping Global		673.1010,966.0319.8524.620.34-4.999.7571.8214.2621.01
Seamec		1,542.003,920.5419.3118.680.2529.6396.7215.603.018.33
ABS Marine Services		219.05537.7726.2217.921.2141.95104.596.661.734.63
Essar Shipping		19.90411.880.00-14.66-0.78-69.16NMNMNM25.72
Transworld Shipping Lines		162.05355.82-11.14-5.190.434.26NMNM0.539.79
Laxmipati Engineering Works		451.25259.5675.9225.330.4767.93-10.749.607.2912.35
Sadhav Shipping		115.85186.9014.539.500.80NMNM0.001.848.51
Garware Offshore Services		50.05153.35-7.43-5.930.50-11.20NMNM1.2320.30
Chowgule Steamships		21.6378.540.00-4.37-0.20NMNM18.07NMNM
Hariyana Ship-Breakers		103.0063.520.269.250.03-59.8649.01161.440.433.76
Arvind Port and Infra		32.5057.841.672.580.05NMNM42.210.716.61
VMS Industries		21.0051.394.058.220.4853.1459.2214.540.627.06
Datiware Maritime Infra		52.2026.100.000.87-3.17-24.63NMNMNM98.75
Shahi Shipping		12.1117.55-382.10-18.5018.44-16.01NMNM36.86NM
Data Source: Dion Global
Note: Company data is consolidated; Exceptional items, minority interest excluded
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The largest company, by revenues, in the Shipping sector is Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 13,006.31 cr.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has a market capitalisation of Rs 1,00,845.00 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders’s share price declined 10.28%.

You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders here.

Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all shipping stocks here.

Disclaimer: Analysis and Recommendations are provided by various stock brokerage firms and from various Stock Market Experts. Financialexpress.com's/IE Online Media Services Pvt. Ltd (IEOMSPL) does not provide individual or customized investment services.

Since each individual's situation is unique, a qualified professional should be consulted before making financial decisions.

Financialexpress.com / IEOMSPL makes no guarantees as to the accuracy, thoroughness, or quality of the information provided, which is provided only on an “AS AVAILABLE” basis at visitor's sole risk. Financialexpress.com/IEOMSPL shall not be responsible or liable for any errors, omissions or inaccuracies in the content. The information and investment, accounting, or legal information provided here are neither comprehensive nor appropriate for every individual. The visitor is advised to verify any information before using it for any personal, financial, accounting, legal, or business purpose. In addition, the opinions and views expressed in any article on Financialexpress.com's/ IEOMSPL are solely those of the author(s) of the article received as is from Stock Brokerage Firm and Stock Market Experts and do not reflect the opinions of financialexpress.com/IEOMSPL or its management. Financialexpress.com/ IEOMSPL 's content herein may be modified at any time by us, without advance notice or reason, and financialexpress.com/IEOMSPL shall have no obligation to notify you of any corrections or changes to any Site content.

Read More  

Why Use This Screener?

This screener identifies companies poised to benefit from rising freight movement and maritime trade.

Global Trade Rebound

As global trade volumes rise post-COVID, shipping companies Shipping Corporation of India,Essar Shipping and Cochin Shipyard Ltd. will benefit from increased container traffic and freight rates.

Port Development in India

Major investments in Indian ports (Sagar Mala, private terminals) open up efficiency gains for shippers.

High Operating Leverage

Even modest increases in cargo volumes can sharply boost profits due to fixed-cost-heavy models.

Fleet Expansion & Charter Demand

Firms expanding shipping fleets or leasing capacity may benefit from sustained demand.

FAQs on Best Shipping Stocks

How do freight rates affect profitability?

Freight rates are a key revenue driver. Even minor changes can significantly impact earnings, especially when companies operate at high fixed costs and leverage.

Are shipping stocks cyclical?

Yes. Shipping stocks are highly seasonal, affected by global trade volumes, freight rates, crude prices, and geopolitical tensions. However, tight capacity can lead to price spikes and profit surges.

What role do government policies play?

Policies around port infrastructure, cargo handling efficiency, global trade treaties, and maritime incentives directly benefit domestic shipping and logistics players.

Source: Dion Global

Best Mutual Funds Invested in the Shipping Sector

Mutual Fund NameWeightage (%)Top Stock Holding1Y Return (%)
Taurus Largecap Fund4.51Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders9.68
Invesco India PSU Equity Fund4.49Cochin Shipyard8.72
Axis Quant Fund3.11Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders8.78
Taurus ELSS Tax Saver Fund2.39Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders1.71
Taurus Infrastructure Fund2.23Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders-1.22

Top Screens

Top screeners to spot growth, value, and momentum stocks.

Highest YOY Quarterly profit growth
Discover companies delivering the strongest year-over-year profit gains, key to sustained business success.
Consistently growing stocks
Invest in companies that deliver growth year after year, your path to compounding wealth.
High Growth High RoE Low PE
Are you looking for companies that grow rapidly, deliver solid returns, and still appear undervalued? This screener finds them for you.
Low Price Blue Chips stocks
Invest in high-quality, fundamentally sound companies at a lower price point.
Large cap stocks
Explore industry-leading giants known for stability, scale, and proven returns.
LOAD MORE

Sectoral Screens

Screens to help identify the best stocks across sectors and popular themes

Best Defence Stocks
Track key players in India’s self-reliance defence push, backed by strong order books.
Best Automobiles Stocks
Track leading automotive companies with strong domestic sales, exports, and EV plays.
Best Retail Stocks
Spot leading players in India’s booming consumer and e-commerce-led retail sector.
Best Electric Equipment Stocks
Identify key beneficiaries of India's electrification, energy upgrades, and capex cycle.
Best EV Stocks
Explore EV companies that deal in electric mobility, battery manufacturing, and charging infrastructure.
LOAD MORE

Group Screens

Screens to help you identify the best performing stocks within each business group in India

Godrej Group
Track Godrej Consumer, Godrej Properties, and other group companies in one place.
Bajaj Group
See how the group’s lending, auto manufacturing, and consumer finance arms perform alongside each other.
Murugappa Group
Track the group’s diverse listed companies, from Cholamandalam Investment to Coromandel International in one place.
Muthoot Group
Monitor Muthoot Finance and related companies together.
HCL Group
Check the performance of HCL Technologies and other HCL-linked entities in one snapshot.
LOAD MORE
Adani Group Stocks
Reliance Group Stocks
Metal Stocks
Tata Stocks
GMR Stocks
Pharma Stocks
Aditya Birla Stocks
Jaypee Stocks
Energy Stocks
GMR Stocks
Banking Stocks
Vedanta Stocks
IT Stocks
Automobile Stocks
FMCG Stocks

Market News

More Market News
Market Pulse