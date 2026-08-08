This screener identifies companies poised to benefit from rising freight movement and maritime trade.

Global Trade Rebound

As global trade volumes rise post-COVID, shipping companies Shipping Corporation of India,Essar Shipping and Cochin Shipyard Ltd. will benefit from increased container traffic and freight rates.

Port Development in India

Major investments in Indian ports (Sagar Mala, private terminals) open up efficiency gains for shippers.

High Operating Leverage

Even modest increases in cargo volumes can sharply boost profits due to fixed-cost-heavy models.

Fleet Expansion & Charter Demand

Firms expanding shipping fleets or leasing capacity may benefit from sustained demand.