Explore logistics and cargo companies riding the global trade recovery and domestic port expansion.
Name
Price (Rs)
Market Cap (Rs Cr)
ROE (%)
ROCE (%)
Debt/Eq (x)
Sales var 3yrs (%)
Profit var 3yrs (%)
P/E (x)
P/BV (x)
EV/EBITDA (x)
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|2,500.00
|1,00,845.00
|26.48
|28.51
|0.05
|-5.99
|32.16
|35.29
|10.34
|20.80
|Cochin Shipyard
|1,513.00
|39,804.12
|12.20
|16.66
|0.19
|28.54
|43.43
|55.55
|6.78
|24.65
|Great Eastern Shipping Company
|1,341.20
|19,147.93
|17.34
|17.48
|0.06
|-1.68
|4.55
|5.11
|1.13
|3.88
|Shipping Corporation of India
|304.30
|14,174.26
|14.87
|14.05
|0.27
|-0.08
|15.85
|8.76
|1.56
|4.70
|Swan Defence and Heavy Industries
|2,680.00
|14,118.82
|-324.40
|-7.57
|39.13
|346.90
|NM
|NM
|202.75
|NM
|Shreeji Shipping Global
|673.10
|10,966.03
|19.85
|24.62
|0.34
|-4.99
|9.75
|71.82
|14.26
|21.01
|Seamec
|1,542.00
|3,920.54
|19.31
|18.68
|0.25
|29.63
|96.72
|15.60
|3.01
|8.33
|ABS Marine Services
|219.05
|537.77
|26.22
|17.92
|1.21
|41.95
|104.59
|6.66
|1.73
|4.63
|Essar Shipping
|19.90
|411.88
|0.00
|-14.66
|-0.78
|-69.16
|NM
|NM
|NM
|25.72
|Transworld Shipping Lines
|162.05
|355.82
|-11.14
|-5.19
|0.43
|4.26
|NM
|NM
|0.53
|9.79
|Laxmipati Engineering Works
|451.25
|259.56
|75.92
|25.33
|0.47
|67.93
|-10.74
|9.60
|7.29
|12.35
|Sadhav Shipping
|115.85
|186.90
|14.53
|9.50
|0.80
|NM
|NM
|0.00
|1.84
|8.51
|Garware Offshore Services
|50.05
|153.35
|-7.43
|-5.93
|0.50
|-11.20
|NM
|NM
|1.23
|20.30
|Chowgule Steamships
|21.63
|78.54
|0.00
|-4.37
|-0.20
|NM
|NM
|18.07
|NM
|NM
|Hariyana Ship-Breakers
|103.00
|63.52
|0.26
|9.25
|0.03
|-59.86
|49.01
|161.44
|0.43
|3.76
|Arvind Port and Infra
|32.50
|57.84
|1.67
|2.58
|0.05
|NM
|NM
|42.21
|0.71
|6.61
|VMS Industries
|21.00
|51.39
|4.05
|8.22
|0.48
|53.14
|59.22
|14.54
|0.62
|7.06
|Datiware Maritime Infra
|52.20
|26.10
|0.00
|0.87
|-3.17
|-24.63
|NM
|NM
|NM
|98.75
|Shahi Shipping
|12.11
|17.55
|-382.10
|-18.50
|18.44
|-16.01
|NM
|NM
|36.86
|NM
The largest company, by revenues, in the Shipping sector is Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders. Its revenues for the most recent year ended is Rs 13,006.31 cr.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has a market capitalisation of Rs 1,00,845.00 cr. Over the previous 12 months, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders’s share price declined 10.28%.
You can get the latest share price and detailed financials of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders here.
Also, you can see the latest share price performance of all shipping stocks here.
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Read More
This screener identifies companies poised to benefit from rising freight movement and maritime trade.
As global trade volumes rise post-COVID, shipping companies Shipping Corporation of India,Essar Shipping and Cochin Shipyard Ltd. will benefit from increased container traffic and freight rates.
Major investments in Indian ports (Sagar Mala, private terminals) open up efficiency gains for shippers.
Even modest increases in cargo volumes can sharply boost profits due to fixed-cost-heavy models.
Firms expanding shipping fleets or leasing capacity may benefit from sustained demand.
Freight rates are a key revenue driver. Even minor changes can significantly impact earnings, especially when companies operate at high fixed costs and leverage.
Yes. Shipping stocks are highly seasonal, affected by global trade volumes, freight rates, crude prices, and geopolitical tensions. However, tight capacity can lead to price spikes and profit surges.
Policies around port infrastructure, cargo handling efficiency, global trade treaties, and maritime incentives directly benefit domestic shipping and logistics players.
Source: Dion Global
|Mutual Fund Name
|Weightage (%)
|Top Stock Holding
|1Y Return (%)
|Taurus Largecap Fund
|4.51
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|9.68
|Invesco India PSU Equity Fund
|4.49
|Cochin Shipyard
|8.72
|Axis Quant Fund
|3.11
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|8.78
|Taurus ELSS Tax Saver Fund
|2.39
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|1.71
|Taurus Infrastructure Fund
|2.23
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|-1.22